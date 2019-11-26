Nintendo Switch is taking over my life. I thought after the past two years of being in a Nintendo Switch craze, we would be on to the next big thing, but it turns out this gadget is the thing that kids are obsessed with (again) this holiday season.

So let’s talk shop here. Why is the Nintendo Switch such a big thing? What do us parents who are ready to buy and have been tuning out our children’s chatter on this gadget need to know about this must-have gadget? And where can we find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals?

What is the Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is one of the newest additions to the Nintendo console lineups. Its first edition has features like two controllers or “joy-cons” that are able to be removed from the main unit so you can play with a friend. The Nintendo Switch is portable but you can also connect it to your TV at home to play on a larger screen. As part of the Switch family, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper option which is only portable and cannot connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite is about fifty to a hundred dollars less than the regular Switch, but it’s still able to play all the fun games. Games like Mario Party, Just Dance, Mario Kart, Splatoon 2, Overcooked 2, and more are perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Why kids love the Nintendo Switch

My source (note: he is a ten year old) has reported to me that the switch is two game machines in one. The cool thing and why the kids love it is, as mentioned, the tablet is portable. And the console isn’t a wonky gadget; it is a full-on the console in the palm of your hand that plays some of the most popular kid games.

When home, it can be used portable or slotted into the dock where it can be played on the TV, thus why it is called the “switch.”

Is the Nintendo Switch worth the money?

In the scheme of all the gadgets kids obsess over like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo 3DS – yes, it is worth it. The mobility factor is a big deal, and you get more for your money. I do think it is a fair question to ask yourself as a parent if your child is truly a fan of the Nintendo games. Since it was launched in 2017, I have avoided buying the Nintendo Switch as buying these consoles gets a bit ridiculous, but after two years, I know my child loves the Nintendo games, so this year, I am caving and will be shopping the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Where to get the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals and the Best Buys for the Holidays 2019

Here’s a list of all Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals this holiday season. Make sure to snag a console while you can; these deals sell out quick!

This deal is part of Black Friday. It’s available online from 10 pm on November 27th. If you’re up for a trip, it’s in stores at 6 pm on November 28th. The bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch with either the gray joy-cons or the neon red and blue joy-con. A family favorite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, comes with the console for free. The game is a must-have for Nintendo fans, and the Switch’s detachable joy-cons means it’s time to bring out that competitive streak. This deal is also available on Walmart.

If you don’t want to worry about things you might need for your Switch down the line, check out this bundle deal. Not only does it come with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but there are also a vast selection of accessories that come with it. You’ll get protective silicone sleeves for the joy-cons, a tempered glass screen protector, a hard shell carry case, and stereo earbuds. It’s everything you’ll possibly need to keep your console safe and protected when on the go!

If you want a cheaper option for a Switch and accessories, this is worth a look! This bundle comes with an Elite Edition starter kit. The kit includes a gray travel case, silicone grips for the joy-cons, a USB-C power cable, and a cleaning cloth. The case comfortably stores the console, six games, and other accessories. Lastly, there’s a SanDisk 128GB memory card made for the Switch. The storage has a good amount of space for games, photos, videos, and other data.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is another excellent deal for your gamer at home. It comes with a copy of Minecraft completely free. This game lets players build anything with unlimited resources in Creative mode, or go on awesome expeditions in Survival mode. Minecraft allows play and sharing with friends on mobile, PC, and console too.

Not interested in Mario? This bundle comes with Spyro Reignited Trilogy! This includes the remastered versions of the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! And Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Everything has been scaled up in stunning HD to give players the best experience possible. It’s a good game for old fans of the franchise or those interested in getting into it.

This deal puts the console at a slight discount from its original pricing. If the Nintendo Switch Lite is all you’re interested in, this is the handheld gaming only version of the standard Switch. At $25 off, it’s at its lowest price yet. Grab it now before it goes out of stock.

This bundle lets buyers take their pick of a Nintendo Switch Lite console. The colors currently available are yellow, turquoise, and gray. The Switch Lite is compatible with physical and digital Switch games that support handheld mode. For no extra cost, this bundle includes a free Ematic carrying case. The case is hardshell and made with durable EVA material. Elastic bands inside keep the Switch Lite secure, and the soft lining makes sure it safe from scratches. There’s a built-in accessory pocket and eight card slots so you can have your pick of games on the go. Lastly, it comes with a screen protector, a cleaning cloth, and a wrist strap.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, this deal has everything mentioned in the bundle plus a game. The price comes up to a smidge less than the full cost of the Switch Lite and a game, but either way, the case is completely free, and there is a discount. This particular bundle comes with a pick of the recently released Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. The newest addition to the Pokemon franchise has already sold more than 6 million copies during its launch weekend, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo game! It’s a series that can be enjoyed by your little ones and big ones.

This limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite is the same price as the regular one because it’s themed around Pokemon Sword and Shield with two legendary Pokemon decorating the back of the console. The buttons are pink, and blue with the console itself is a light gray. This isn’t a sale, but getting a limited console for the same price is a steal!

Check out our Holiday Gift Guides! From babies, kids to mom and dad we can help you check off a few gifts off your list!