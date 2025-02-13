Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Welcome Princess Belle and Bitty Baby Line to American Girl's Disney Princess Collection

American Girl fans of all ages will have a fairy tale dream come true with two new and exciting launches in the cherished collection of Disney Princess-inspired dolls. The company is is welcoming the American Girl Disney Princess Belle Doll to the main line of Disney Princess dolls and introducing a brand-new Bitty Baby line with the launch of Rapunzel, Ariel and Moana-inspired Bitty Baby Dolls.

This whole new (and adorable) line is created for the youngest American Girls and their families who love both of these brands. It focuses on celebrating those empowering characters, inspiring stories, and magical moments that make these characters so special. Whether you’re looking for a way to spark creativity, inspire play, or just create lasting memories, this collection has it all. It’s the perfect way for kids to connect with the characters they love, while also sharing in the fun and magic with their families. It’s a wonderful mix of everything that makes these brands so loved.

Joining the ranks of fellow Disney Princess characters Ariel, Moana, Tiana and more in The American Girl Disney Princess Collection, the Belle 18-inch princess doll arrives in her signature yellow satin ball gown inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Beauty and the Beast. This beautiful Belle doll dazzles with her hazel eyes, long wavy brown hair styled in a twisted half bun wrapped in a golden bun crown, and yellow-and-gold metal stud earrings.

Belle’s signature gown features an off-the-shoulder drape neckline made of soft organza, with scarlet rosette accents on the bodice and organza overskirt. The bodice and underskirt also have subtle golden foil detailing, adding a touch of shimmer. To complete the outfit, Belle wears a pair of yellow kitten-heel shoes with rosette details on the toes, giving her look an elegant, yet simple, finish. The overall design combines soft textures and rich details to create a look that’s both graceful and timeless.

Fans can also purchase additional outfits and accessories like the American Girl Disney Princess Belle Blue Dress, Mrs. Potts, Chip & Accessories set to foster endless imaginative play and movie scene re-creations. Imagine the creative play with Belle and everyone being her guest at dinner!

Bitty Baby Collection

The brand new Disney American Girl Bitty Baby line is ideal for those younger fans who are 18 months and up. These sweet princess Bitty Babies are sure to inspire growing imaginations and foster lots of love. Bitty Baby and your little one can share a Disney Princess Rapunzel, Ariel and Moana-inspired playdate with this 10-piece Cuddle & Care Playset.

Designed in collaboration with Disney, this special-edition set includes a Bitty Baby doll in a Disney princess-inspired outfit as well as coordinating accessories like blankets, sippy cups, and toys. Every detail is darling, from the mini princess baby outfit to its matching fabric diaper to a matching wipe case with a fabric wipe, a sippy cup, a pair of sweet princess shoes with darling details and more.

These care sets feature classic Disney characters and elements from their stories, like Ariel’s Sebastian toy and Moana’s Pua-shaped sippy cup. Bitty Baby encourages nurturing playtime with activities like feeding, rocking, changing, and strolling. The Rapunzel, Ariel, and Moana Bitty Baby special-edition sets, inspired by these characters and their films, offer a thoughtful gift option.

The Disney and American Girl collection is available now at Americangirl.com and American Girl retail stores nationwide.

