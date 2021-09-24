The Big Apple Circus Returns to Lincoln Center November 11th!

The Big Apple Circus is making a return in NYC this year! Not only is this classic show being revived but for the first time, high wire artists and Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda will be taking over the production!

The title of the show is “Making The Impossible, Possible” and Wallenda is hoping to make it the best show yet by teaming up with live entertainment super producers from the circus, music and Broadway world such as Director Phillip Wm. McKinley, Emmy and Tony Award winner Michael Cohl and CEO of Grand Slam Productions Arny Granat.

The Big Apple Circus is continuing their long-standing tradition of inclusivity and highlighting talent from around the globe. Guests will be able to watch amazing performances from other members of the Wallenda family, but they will also get to watch award winning casts from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Germany, Russia, and the United States.

The show was forced to shut down in 2017 due to financial issues and tried to make a comeback but wasn’t able to do so because of the pandemic. Now The Big Apple Circus is back to capture the heart of New Yorkers once again! The producers know that times are always changing, which is why this time around the show is looking to appeal to a more modern audience.They are hoping to incorporate unique and outstanding performances and real life stories that will be hits with both new and old audiences.

To ensure the safety of the guests, employees and performers, the show will be following New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines. All guests over age 12 are required to wear masks inside as well as show proof of vaccination. Guests under the age of 12 are required to wear masks.

Even though The Big Apple Circus isn’t making it’s debut for a couple of months, general public tickets will be available starting on September 26th at noon on their website! Don’t hesitate to grab your tickets for this spectacular show!

