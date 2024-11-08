The Best Veterans Day Deals for Those Who Served

Thank a veteran in your life on their special day.

Veterans Day is a wonderful day to celebrate the men and women who fought for this country. Whether they served in the military, navy, marines, or armed forces, they put their lives on the line to ensure our country stays safe. While many are off from work or school for the holiday, there are many ways to celebrate the day. From trips to museums with discounted passes to top-of-the-world views, here are the best deals for veterans on their special day.

Attractions

Start the day off with a bang at the Veterans Day parade. Now in its 105th year, the parade is a tribute to pride, patriotism, and unity as it honors the nation’s heroes. The parade will feature marching bands, military units, and veteran organizations. Watch as 5th Avenue becomes a flood of red, white, and blue in honor of those who have served.

While snow has not hit the ground yet, veterans can still hit the slopes this holiday. Big SNOW indoor skiing at American Dream Mall in New Jersey is offering veterans free access to the slopes on November 11th. To enjoy the slopes, simply email info@bigsnowad.com with proof of service to receive a promo code for a complimentary slope access ticket.

Each November, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum recognizes our country’s veterans through Salute to Service, a tribute honoring those who served in the military as well as the families and communities that support them. Active and retired veterans receive free admission to the museum yearlong. All year long, active and retired military receive free Museum admission. This year, the Salute to Service will take place from November 9th to Sunday, November 13th.

What better way to celebrate Veteran’s Day than to take a visit through American History? Veterans and their families receive a discount from Armed Forces Day (the third Saturday of May) through Labor Day. During the remaining time of the year, members of the military and one guest receive free general admission.

Visit the Intrepid Museum for their annual Veteran’s Day ceremony. The event features the ship adorned with red, white, and blue flowers, with remarks and a commemorative wreath laid on the Hudson River. For those who can’t make it in person, the event will also be live-streamed on Facebook and is open to the public.

The Jewish Museum

The Jewish Museum will offer free admission to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. They may also bring up to five family members, with ID. The museum also gives veterans a special shoutout of thanks on social media.

This year, Carnegie Hall will host a free Veteran’s Day concert on Sunday, November 10th at 3 pm. The concert is composed of an 11-piece brass ensemble that will perform music by American composers. The concert will be held in the Hamilton Auditorium and is open to the public and captures the last 11 months of World War II. Active military and first responders can also receive a 30 percent discount with ID at the box office.

Indulge in the latest exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art this Veterans Day weekend. MoMA offers active US Military members one free admission for themselves and up to five additional tickets for family members with valid IDs. Free admission is also available for military families with dependent cards.

With a Lifetime Liberty Pass, New York veterans and their families can access state parks, historic sites, and recreational facilities at a discounted rate. The pass never expires and can be used to visit some of New York’s greatest greenery including Jones Beach State Park, Rockefeller State Park Preserve, Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, and more.

Veterans can soak in amazing 360 views at Summit One Vanderbilt this Veterans Day. The observation deck offers free admission to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. They also offer a 25% discount for up to four guests of military family. To access the discount, veterans can send staff a message via their Contact Us form and select ‘Military’ as the reason for inquiry. Tickets include access to immersive art and access to food and cocktails.

If Summit One is too crowded, head to Top of the Rock at Rockefeller for similar views. This observation deck offers a 50% discount on admission to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

Zoos

On Veterans Day, the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo in New York City offer free admission or discounts to veterans and active-duty military.

The Bronx Zoo: Offers 50% off admission for up to three guests. To receive the discount, use the promotional code MILITARYBZ at checkout for active personnel and VETERANBZ for veterans. A valid ID must be presented by the military member at entry.

Central Park Zoo: Offers 50% off admission for up to three guests. To receive the discount, use the promotional code MILITARYCITY at checkout for active personnel and VETERANCITY for veterans. A valid ID must be presented by the military member at entry.

Prospect Park Zoo & Queens Zoo: Offers free admission to veterans and active-duty military.

Restaurants

Veterans eat free on their holiday at Applebees. Now in its 17th year, the program just requires veterans and active military duty members to sit down and enjoy their most popular entrées including a classic bacon cheeseburger, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, and more. Plus, all veterans get a $5 bounce-back card, valid for their next visit within a three-week window.

Just wing it! Veterans receive 10 free boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID.

On Veteran’s Day, active military and veterans can receive a complimentary meal at California King Pizza. You will also receive a buy one, get one free coupon as a thank you for your service.

Retail Stores

Bullseye! Veterans can receive an extra 10 percent off their purchase when they add their military ID to their Target Circle account from October 27th to November 11th.

Veterans and their families receive 20 percent off at local Walgreens pharmacies.

