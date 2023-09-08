American Girl Debuts Limited Edition American Girl x FAO Schwarz 2023 Toy Soldier Doll

Everyone loves stepping into the magical world of dolls at American Girl and the magical world of toys at FAO Schwarz. Now the two beloved brands have a special collab, a Limited Edition American Girl x FAO Schwarz 2023 Toy Soldier Doll.

With roots in NYC at the iconic FAO Schwarz Toy Store, the newest American Girl Collector Series Doll is sure to delight city kids and kids at heart as well as American Girl fans of all ages.

At the flagship FAO Schwarz in NYC, visitors are greeted by a smiling toy soldier outfitted in uniforms designed by supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Just like the iconic soldiers who greet each guest at FAO in New York, this beautiful Toy Soldier Doll brings joy with stunning style and dynamic details like luxe textures, gold details and sparkling Swarovski crystals.

The 18-inch Toy Soldier Doll is decked out from head to toe in authentic and fabulous FAO attire with attention to every little detail. She wears a shako-style hat with gold-trim detail and an FAO Schwarz embossed clockface at the center.

The doll also wears a red velvet jacket with gold shoulder epaulettes, Swarovski crystal buttons, and Swarovski crystals on the cuffs, and a three-layer black mesh-lined skirt, paired with a satin belt featuring a gold buckle encrusted with black Swarovski crystals.

She has bright, light blue eyes and curly brown hair that frame her big and welcoming smile.

The doll has a pair of gold stud earrings with red Swarovski crystals at the centers and also has a pair of white socks, tall black patent boots with gold elastic cord laces, wrist-length white gloves, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Fan will only wish there was a matching outfit for them.

Everyone is sure to swoon over this limited-edition doll that is part of the American Girl Collector Series. No more than 4,000 American Girl x FAO Schwarz 2023 Toy Soldier Dolls have been created worldwide.

The American Girl x FAO Toy Soldier Doll is available at americangirl.com and American Girl retail stores nationwide while supplies last.

Psst… Check out these Carnivals, Festivals and Parades happening in September in NYC and on Long Island!