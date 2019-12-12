Trader Joe’s Holiday Items to Look Forward to This Holiday Season

Trader Joe’s does it right when it comes to the holidays. They get dozens of holiday items that are returning fan favorites as well as exciting new products each year. If you are looking for festive foods and unique sweet treats, then you must stop by to see what’s on their shelves. From cookie decorating kits and peppermint cookies to festive beverages and ice cream, there is something for everyone. What are you waiting for? Take a look at these popular Trader Joe’s items that are a must-have.
Keep in mind that most of these items are limited time only. So if you love them, stock up while supplies last!
Pssst…We have some Trader Joe’s insider shopping tips! Check out, Shopping at Trader Joe’s With the Kids in NYC: Our Insider Tips
-
D.Y.O. Ornament Cookie Kit
The best holiday crafts are the ones that you can decorate and eat after! The kids will be excited to create their own cookie ornaments from an array of holiday-inspired shapes with three bags of colored icing, mini candy beads, and sprinkles. After your cookie frosting dries, loop the golden twisty tie through the top hole of your masterpiece, and you have an ornament!
Price: $5.99
-
Candy Cane Joe-Joe's
Joe-Joe’s are a classic year-round treat at TJ’s, but once a year, the Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s come out. Stock up on these holiday favorites with chocolate cookies and candy cane pieces sandwiched in between. These cookies are definitely one of the tastier Joe-Joe’s and are even vegan-friendly.
Price: $2.99
-
Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix
TJ’s is combining decadent chocolate and flavorful peppermint into a rich and moist loaf. This makes a great baking activity for the kids and an even better dessert that everyone can enjoy.
Price: $2.99
-
Jingle Jangle Ice Cream
Who says that ice cream is only a summer food? Think again because Trader Joe’s is combining their Jingle Jangle candy with sweet cream ice cream! Each scoop is filled with chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter cups, red candy gems, and Joe-Joe’s cookies. Perfect for this time of the year!
Price: $2.99
-
Dark Chocolate Stars
This holiday treat is truly a star of the holiday season. Open a box of these shortbread cookies that are dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with white non-pareils. They’re absolutely delicious and go fast at the NYC stores, so make sure that you pick up a few boxes when you see them as they are here only once a year.
Price: $3.99
-
Belgian Cookie Collection
Why just pick one kind of cookie when you can have a variety of 12 rich, dipped in Belgian chocolate, crunchy cookies. This big red tin of cookies is especially great for bringing to holiday parties — sure to be a crowd favorite.
Price: $9.99
-
Triple Ginger Brew
The red and green bottle is back on shelves, ready for the holidays. If you are looking for a crisp and gingery beverage, the Triple Ginger Brew is the right choice! It’s only available during the holiday season, so if you love the taste of spicy and fresh ginger, you better stock up!
Price: $2.99
-
Dutch Stroopwafel
Stroopwafels are returning again this year, a Trader Joe’s favorite. Made by slicing flavorful waffles while they are still hot and sandwiching golden caramel in between — this Netherland’s treat is everything! Trader Joe’s recommends that you place this Stroopwafel over a hot cup of cocoa or tea so the steam can warm the caramel up for a gooey bite.
Price: $2.99
-
Trio of Cookie Baking Mixes
Can’t decide on what kind of cookie to bake this season and pressed on time? No worries, because you’ll be able to whip up a quick and delicious batch with this trio tin. TJ’s has you covered this year with Toffee Oat, Cinnadoodle, and Triple Chocolate! Just add eggs, butter, milk, and you are set to go. Treat yourself with these sweet treats or give them as gifts. Kids will especially love helping out with this easy cookie recipe.
Price: $8.99