The Best Trader Joe’s Healthy Snacks for Kids: Delicious and Easy to Pack
We’ve rounded up our favorite Trader Joe’s items that are healthy, delicious, and easy to pack — a win-win for parents and kiddos!
After the first Trader Joe’s store opened in Pasadena, California in 1967, they have opened stores nationwide and have even made their way to New York City. Ever since, New Yorkers have flocked to TJ’s from all over the city and are hoping for more stores to open. Why you ask? TJ’s pride themselves in affordable products that leave out GMO’s, artificial preservatives and flavors, and more! Yet, they have managed to leave all the good in and bring in products that you can’t find anywhere else. This is why shopping at TJ’s is so popular, especially when looking for healthy snacks. As kids are always on the go with school, camp, and extracurriculars, we want to make sure that they are well-equipped with the best snacks to keep them going. We’ve rounded up our favorite TJ items that are healthy, delicious, and easy to pack — a win-win for parents and kiddos!
Just Mango Slices (Unsulfured & Unsweetened)
The packaging pretty much sums up this sweet, slightly tart, delicious snack — it’s Just Mango Slices! Although having a refreshing slice of mango is surely appetizing, these easy-to-pack, dried slices do the job just as well. Skip the mango peeling and stickiness, and pack a few of these no added sugar golden slices into your kid’s lunches — a win-win for both parents and children! FYI, these snacks are definitely a top-seller at any NYC TJ’s you walk into, so make sure you snag a few and stock up!
Kind® Minis - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt
You can say that these Kind® bars are a one-of-a-kind! Pick up a 10-pack box of miniature Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt bars that are soft-textured and chewy — YUM! These 100-calorie, bite-size bars are perfect for a quick bite in between classes and to hand out at those soccer games for a fast refuel. Aside from their slightly salty and sweet taste, these small bars are tiny but mighty with only 3 grams of sugar, along with being gluten-free and kosher!
Trader Joe’s Roasted Seaweed with Sea Salt
Already packaged and ready to go, these seaweed snacks are light, crispy and a TJ’s favorite. Have a little snack from the deep blue sea and enjoy these thin but savory snacks. They come in packages of six and are absolutely perfect for school lunches. If you are looking to get a little creative with these Seaweed Snacks, use them as “wraps” for rice, smoked salmon, or even cream cheese!
Organic Applesauce Crushers
A classic snack with a modern twist, these Orangic Applesauce Crushers bring something new to the table when it comes to apple sauce. Far from the conventional, these Apple Sauces are loaded with five fruity flavors: Apple, Apple Strawberry, Apple Banana, Apple Mango, and Apple Carrot (TJ’s snuck some veggies in). The best part is that they are all from fruit and vegetable purees, and without any synthetically derived colors, or artificial flavors or preservatives. These are ideal for lunch boxes and can be kept in the pantry, no refrigeration required!
Greek Lowfat Yogurts with Toppings
Add a little pizazz to your yogurt! Why have plain Greek yogurt when you can add fun flavors into the mix! These yogurt cups are a HUGE convenience; they have all the toppings included that you can easily add, just peel, toss in the toppings, and enjoy. They come in two delicious options, with Coconut & Almond Greek Lowfat Yogurt with Almond Granola and Vanilla & Pretzel Greek Lowfat Yogurt. Packing lunches make it super easy with these yogurt cups!
Just a Handful of Simply Almonds, Cashews & Chocolate Trek Mix
All you need is a handful… or two or three. Just a Handful of Simply Almonds, Cashews & Chocolate Trek Mix makes the perfect snacks, filled with nutritious nuts and a hint of chocolate. They are prepackaged to make a great snack serving that you can easily bring along or in the lunch box. Get your serving of essential nutrients and vitamins, with a sweet chocolatey treat — kids simply can’t refuse!
Mediterranean Hummus Snack Pack
These two 4 ounce trays of Mediterranean hummus with Pita chips go perfectly in your kid’s lunchboxes. These make excellent healthy snacks that are individually sealed for your convenience. Don’t hesitate to pick up one of these at TJ’s and scoop up that garbanzo goodness.
Kids Reduced Calorie Fruit Punch
Need a little refreshment? Pack one of these fruit punch boxes in your kids’ lunch to go along with their other amazing TJ’s snacks. These are specially made for kids — leaving out all the bad and keeping all the good! Kids will get their dose of Vitamin C and will love the fruit punch flavor!
Apple + Strawberry Fruit Bar
Like many snack bars that we come across in the grocery stores, they tend to be packed with sugar or coated with a decadent layer of chocolate. However, this fruit bar is equally enjoyable, minus that loads of sugar. Leave the added sweeteners out and get your dose of fiber with these fruity bars!
Tortilla Chips Seasoned with Brussels Sprouts
Kids may wrinkle their noses and say “ewww” when they hear that these tortilla chips are brussels sprout flavored. Well, they are in for a surprise and will be blown away with fantastic flavor. These chips are absolutely delicious, made with white corn and rice flour, potato flakes, and freeze-dried brussels sprouts. They are cut into triangle pieces, baked, and tossed into an array of spices that fully complete the chip — perfect for packing into a lunch for a little crisp treat!