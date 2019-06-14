The Best Trader Joe’s Healthy Snacks for Kids: Delicious and Easy to Pack

After the first Trader Joe’s store opened in Pasadena, California in 1967, they have opened stores nationwide and have even made their way to New York City. Ever since, New Yorkers have flocked to TJ’s from all over the city and are hoping for more stores to open. Why you ask? TJ’s pride themselves in affordable products that leave out GMO’s, artificial preservatives and flavors, and more! Yet, they have managed to leave all the good in and bring in products that you can’t find anywhere else. This is why shopping at TJ’s is so popular, especially when looking for healthy snacks. As kids are always on the go with school, camp, and extracurriculars, we want to make sure that they are well-equipped with the best snacks to keep them going. We’ve rounded up our favorite TJ items that are healthy, delicious, and easy to pack — a win-win for parents and kiddos!