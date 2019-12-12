Getting around the bustling streets of New York City with your little ones can be hard enough, but if you add nasty, wintry weather to the mix, it can make you not want to go anywhere. However, sometimes you have no choice but to bundle your babies up and brave the cold. This season, make your snowy adventures in the city a little less harrowing. There are a number of sturdy strollers for winter weather on the market that are not only functional in the city, but durable enough for the elements. Any one of these strollers could take on rain, snow, slush, sleet or whatever the New York City winter has to throw at you. If you have little ones that you need to get around with these next couple of months, check out these sturdy strollers for winter weather in New York City.
Baby Roues Roll and Go
This new stroller is ultra-compact, lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy. This innovative stroller is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age 4. The stroller can fold in seconds and is so compact it can be used for travel, as it easily fits in the overhead compartment on airplanes or on any form of transportation. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs and city streets. The extra wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full-sized basket holds all your necessities. It’s a great lightweight option that can stand up to undesirable weather. Plus, a backpack-style travel bag comes with the stroller. $199.95, babyroues.com
Baby Trend Go Lite Sprout Travel System
This new travel system offers a lightweight aluminum full-size stroller complete with an extra-large storage basket, lockable front swivel wheels, one-touch rear brakes, and durable tires, perfect to withstand any type of weather. Plus, the swing-away/removable bumper bar allows for easy in and out access and the trigger fold provides compact storage for hassle-free travel. Also included is the Baby Trend Secure Snap Fit 35 Infant Car Seat. Simply convert your stroller into an infant car seat carrier by snapping the car seat into the stroller frame. Features include a no-rethread, 5-point safety harness, EPS energy-absorbing foam, a removable full body insert, and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. $329.99, babytrend.com
BOB Revolution FLEX 3.0 - LUNAR
The new BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR stroller includes the first-ever print fashion for BOB Gear and features ultra-reflective geometric lines that keep families safe with increased visibility during night runs, morning jogs and the occasional foggy day when the weather isn’t at its best. This rugged jogging stroller also features a swiveling-locking front wheel, an adjustable padded handlebar that offers nine positions to create the perfect fit for parents of all heights, and a state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system, among other top-tier safety and convenience features. $469.99, bobgear.com
Bumbleride Indie All-Terrain Stroller
The Indie is an all-terrain stroller perfect for urban activities or off-road adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. Rain, snow and slush wouldn’t stand a chance! This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, true all-terrain, 12-inch air-filled tires, all-wheel suspension and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Recline the backrest, raise the footrest and attach footrest fabric tabs to create an infant bed; plus, it can grow with your family with the Mini Board toddler board accessory. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100, eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills and that their dye process for black colorways conserves water. $549, bumbleride.com
CYBEX Priam
With their Priam stroller, CYBEX has brought a complete, coordinated, three-in-one system to the market. This means that one frame enables three different uses with “individualized mobility:” As a pram-style stroller with matching carry cot, as a travel system with one of the CYBEX infant car seats, and later, as a luxurious stroller, with a choice of the child facing forwards or backwards. There is also a choice of wheels for every surface: Light, all-terrain, and trekking. With this stroller, you’ll be able to take on whatever the winter throws at you, the Priam can be paired with a ski attachment to replace the front wheels, turning it into an urban snowmobile. $249.95 – $1,699.95, cybex-online.com
Jeep by Delta Children Sport Utility All-Terrain Stroller
This fun stroller features a lightweight, aluminum frame that adapts to your child as they grow. Offering three strollers in one, it starts as a travel system for newborns. It’s also designed to help you move from car-to-stroller with ease, the stroller includes a car seat adapter that works with the most popular car seats (car seat sold separately). The Sport Utility comes with a wide range of safety and security features including a one-touch cable lock brake system, adjustable handle for your comfort and reflective piping. Plus, you’ll enjoy the stroller’s ample storage space, a large basket under the frame and included parent organizer. Whether you’re braving the winter weather, out on the trails or just in the neighborhood, this reliable stroller will work great for you and your children. $229.99, deltachildren.com
Kinderwagon Hop
Keep your little ones dry and warm, even on the rainiest of days! Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one-touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
Mamas and Papas Occaro
Beautifully designed and the ultimate in comfort, this new Mamas & Papas stroller delivers premium style and practicality. An all-in-1 stroller that takes you anywhere you need to go, the Ocarro is available in a pushchair-only option or as a four-, five-, of six-piece bundle. Designed to be compact without compromise, the Ocarro features a sturdy frame design that offers excellent stability for smooth traveling, large wheels with reflective trims to add visibility at night, a lie-flat seat, a quick and easy fold, an extendable hood, and more. It’s a lightweight stroller you can rely on in any type of terrain or weather conditions. From $810, mamasandpapas.com
Micralite FastFold Stroller
Micralite strollers were designed to make life easier for parents, by combining the robust build of off-road strollers with the maneuverability and compact fold of lightweight city strollers, making it perfect for winters in New York City. Every element has been engineered to help parents get out there, wherever it is they want to go. As well as a featuring a clever hybrid design, Micralite strollers are built around a revolutionary patented one-handed fold mechanism that allows parents to fold the stroller quickly and easily. $512, micralite.com
Mountain Buggy terrain
The ultimate premium jogger that delivers ultimate performance to families who really want to get active, both on and off road, and in any type of weather. With its strong aesthetics, its sporty enhanced features include a superior one hand fast fold, multi adjustable handlebar, three-mode front wheel and shock absorbing suspension. Terrain also comes bundled with both 16-inch and 12-inch rear air-filled tires. With three sports luxe color ways, the terrain is perfect from newborn to toddler age. $599.99, mountainbuggy.com
Mutsy Evo
The ultimate premium jogger that delivers ultimate performance to families who really want to get active, both on and off road and in any type of weather. With its strong aesthetics, its sporty enhanced features include a superior one hand fast fold, multi adjustable handlebar, three-mode front wheel and shock absorbing suspension. Terrain also comes bundled with both 16-inch and 12-inch rear air-filled tires. With three sports luxe color ways, the terrain is perfect from newborn to toddler age. $349.99, mutsy.com
Nuna DEMI grow
Just launched last winter, the DEMI grow is Nuna’s first double stroller and is crafted with 23 modes that cleverly convert from a single stroller to both double and twin configurations. The tires are tough, foam-filled and ready for any terrain. With an all-weather seat, large storage basket, and custom dual suspension that simply flips up for rough terrain and flips down for smooth surfaces, DEMI grow has it all. Each DEMI grow seat can be used from 6 months to 50 lbs, making it ready for the stroll ahead. Stroller frame, toddler seat, and two sets of adapters, $799.95; second toddler seat or bassinet, $179 each; nuna.eu
phil&teds sport
This innovative and all-terrain inline stroller features auto-stop for convenience and safety, all-terrain air-filled tires, a one-hand fast fold compact, a safe and easy 5-point harness, and hard-wearing 600D sporty fabrics. It would be able to handle even the slushiest or snowiest of days while keeping your little one safe and comfortable. It’s suitable from newborn to age 5, comes in a variety of fashion-forward colorways (the chic and edgy Graffiti style is shown here), and can convert to a double with a sold-separately double kit. $448.99, philandteds.com
Safety First RIVA Travel System
This stroller is made to withstand whatever the New York City winter will throw at you. The new RIVA travel system is made from a special blend of recycled materials including the brand’s own recycled car seats. It features a lightweight stroller frame weighing only 18 lbs., easy-off, machine-washable fabrics, two-parent cup holders that can double as viewable cell phone holders, and a generous storage basket and canopy with peek-a-boo window. It also offers a high-impact frame made from recycled materials that has been rigorously tested to ensure sturdiness and reliability, as well as an American-made Safety 1st onBoard 35 FLX infant car seat with side-impact protection for children 4-35 lbs. $199, walmart.com
StrollAir Solo
The new Solo (just launched last spring) is the only single-to-double-to-triple tandem stroller where the seats, backrests, and footrests recline independently and both seats are the same size. That allows for nice stretch when the babies are sleeping as well as easy diaper changes on the go. With a multitude of front/back combinations, this single-to-double tandem stroller is a true innovation. Ensuring babies comfort no matter the weather; the stroller comes as a single with bassinet, seat, mosquito net and rain cover. Plus, it’s paired with beautiful fabrics and leatherette accents. $499.99 as a single with bassinet; $199.99 for Tango (the second seat with an extended frame, mosquito net, and rain cover); strollair.com
Valco baby Neo Twin
Valco Baby’s Neo Twin stroller is super-lightweight and all-terrain—oh, and it’s a twin stroller. Weighing under 27 lbs., this sleek double stroller is one of the lightest full-service strollers on the market, and it offers a full seat recline (for babies and toddlers), air-filled tires, and an adjustable handle. To top it off: Full-coverage canopies and adjustable footrests take care of your little one’s comfort and well-being, no matter how unkind the weather may be. $599.99. A rain/snow cover can also be purchased as an add-on, $39.99, shop.valcobaby.com
Inglesina Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand—a super convenient New York City stroller. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs., the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, rain, or snow, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs., so it’s incredibly lightweight but sturdy enough to handle undesirable weather. $349, inglesina.us
Mountain Buggy nano Travel Stroller
The Mountain Buggy Nano Travel Stroller has mastered the art of stroller travel. This first class, lightweight stroller can be made into a compact fold and can easily fit into many carry-on luggage compartments for planes, trains, and automobiles. The Nano also has a newborn comfort feature where it transforms into a soft-shelled, newborn carryout for them to lie flat. Travel smoothly, even in nasty weather, with a built-in rear suspension, a color defined brake for extra safety, and swivel and lock capabilities for the front wheel. If you are traveling by wheels, the Nano is now available with an onboard car seat adapter, great for all travel. $199.99, mountainbuggy.com
Bumbleride Speed
Keep going strong. Speed, the purpose-built jogging stroller specifically engineered for you to go at your pace. Soft, durable fabrics made from 100% recycled PET have kept over half a million plastic water bottles out of landfills since 2011. It’s the only stroller available equipped with 3 modes of transport RUN, JOG, WALK because like life with little ones, you need flexibility. Speed moves smoothly thanks to an all-wheel suspension, air-filled tires, and folds with ease due to a new ergonomic trigger release. Complete with extra reflective elements, the redesigned canopy provides more headroom as well as increased coverage from the sun and elements, so you can get out whenever life calls for adventure, not matter the weather. $569, bumbleride.com
BabyJogger City Mini GT
The City Mini GT captures the essence of the City Mini but gives you the ability to pave your own way. It features the City Mini quick fold and is travel system compatible. With the addition of all-terrain wheels, an adjustable handlebar and hand-operated parking brake, you decide how far you want to go off the beaten path, no matter the challenges the New York City winter may give you. The City Mini GT has a 65 lb weight capacity, and is not intended for jogging. $251.99, babyjogger.com
Chicco Activ3 Jogging Stroller
Combining the features of an everyday stroller and a fitness jogger, the Activ3 Air offers versatile functionality at any pace. A lightweight aluminum frame and sleek three-wheel design are easy to maneuver, dual FlexCore suspension adjusts for smooth or rugged terrain, and foam-filled tires perform like air-filled tires but never need refilling, making it perfect for wintry weather. The front swivel wheel can be locked/unlocked from the console for on-the-go adjustment. The rear parking brake is also controlled from the console — instead of with a foot pedal — to keep running strides unobstructed. An adjustable push handle, soft parent tray with two cup holders, and a large storage basket provide added convenience. $299.99, chiccousa.com
Thule Urban Glide 2
An all-terrain stroller with a sleek, lightweight design, the Thule Urban Glide 2 is perfect for urban exploration or strolling on your favorite path. The integrated twist handbrake, multi-position canopy and increased suspension make braving the elements easier, safer and more comfortable for you and your little one. There’s also plenty of room to bring everything you need thanks to the large cargo basket with zip-top cover, rear mesh pocket, and two mesh compartments for snacks or toys. $499.95, thule.com
Baby Trend Expedition Jogger
The Baby Trend Expedition Jogger is designed with style and security for you and your child. The jogger includes a 5-point harness and a rotating canopy with visor that can be adjusted to shield your child from the elements. Complete with all-terrain, sturdy bicycle wheels, its front wheel swivels for easy maneuvering. The wheel can also be locked to offer in-line performance. It is also functional for the city, with a lightweight structure and effortless trigger fold, for compact and easy storage. $109.99, babytrend.com