The Very Best Winter Coats for Kids

Winter is fast approaching and that means it’s time to start thinking about ways to keep warm. Everyone knows there is nothing kids love more than a well-timed snow day or a snowball fight. However, New York winters can be a very cold and messy affair. That’s why a good and cozy winter coat for your kids is so important. It’ll allow them to enjoy the outdoors with no worries of snow-bitten fingers or chilled faces. These coats will keep your kids safe, warm and they’ll do it in style. From jackets that are more than what they appear to be to those that have reflective elements so you can always spot your kid, here are the best winter coats for this upcoming season!

Want to flaunt your jackets around the city, check out The Best Holiday Spots in New York City for Visitors!

Kids’ Adventure Seeker 3-in-1 Parka, Colorblock

This jacket is worth the price point with its 3-in-1 system. The coat has two layers designed specifically to be worn together or separately. If the weather gets too hot, your child can shed a layer. If it’s chillier than expected, they can add a layer. The layers zip together for ultimate protection. Both of the layers have handwarmer pockets, perfect for keeping fingers out of the cold. The outer shell is made of water-resistant material so kids will keep dry in the rainest of weather.

L.L. Bean notes that this jacket is perfect for light to moderate activity. For example, your child should be comfortable doing anything from building a snowman to cross country skiing. An important feature is its reflective back triangle that helps increase visibility in low-light conditions. It comes in six color combinations with sizes for “little kids” and “kids,” totaling a lineup of seven sizing options.

Price: $109.00

Kids Light Warm Padded Parka

This newly updated parka is lightweight and easy to pack, making it perfect to stuff in a backpack. First of all, it’s warm enough to keep kids snug and cozy but still gives them the flexibility to play all day. It features an easy-to-use YKZ zipper that’s perfect for kids to use and has a chin guard that protects your kid’s face from the zipper. The cut is stylish and the added volume gives it a casual look. Both the zipper and the rear have reflective print on them so you can spot your child from a mile away. The material has a water-repelling coating so that light rain won’t be a bother. Its durability will make sure this product lasts long and could even be passed down among siblings. There are size options for kids ages 3 to 13 and comes in six bold colors.

Price: $39.90

Girls’ Mountain Bound Reversible Jacket

This coat will let your little girl switch up her look in an instant! One side has fuzzy fleece and the other has water and wind repelling nylon. The two sides change the look completely as well. The fluffy side gives a more casual, homey look. The nylon side is more sporty and technical. Additional features include spandex binding at hem and cuffs, reflective logos, and hand pockets on the nylon side. L.L. Bean promises that kids will get twice the wear while parents can be assured they’re getting a jacket of great value.

Price: $64.99-$79.00

Boys Quilted Parka Jacket

Made out of nylon Taslan, this jacket is durable and ideal for everyday use. Additionally, the body and hood lining is also made out of warm material meant to keep heat in all winter long. This coat has functional hand pockets on both sides, as well as a full-zip closure and a storm flap. The hood has faux fur and isn’t detachable. Sadly, this only comes in one color – a medium tan called “stone quarry.” It does, however, come in six sizes.

Price: $34.97

Girls’ Whirlibird™ II Interchange Jacket

This coat is also on the pricier side. Understandably, jackets that are more expensive can be harder to commit to. Kids grow so fast and that lessens the chance of the coat lasting more than one season. Luckily, this product has a feature specifically meant to combat that. The coat is made with a string that parents can cut to extend the length of the sleeves by 1.5 inches. This can help the coat last through a growth spurt.

On top of that, this jacket is another 3-in-1 where the layers can be worn separately or together depending on preference. The inner jacket is well insulated and has a thermal reflective liner that can help with regulating body heat. The coat is windproof, water-resistant, and incredibly warm. There are multiple pockets, adjustable cuffs, and even reflective detailing. Overall, this is a great option for kids that’ll be romping around outdoors and need a coat that will last for more than one winter. Plus, there’s an option for boys!

Price: $140

Burton Symbol Insulated Jacket – Boys’

Taking a trip to the mountains this year? Your boy will be ready for the cold with this jacket. It’s water-repelling and comes with thermal insulation that keeps the warmth in. The hood is helmet friendly and adjustable for great levels of comfort. It reaches the thigh, keeping the entire upper body protected. Most importantly, this coat also has a system in place that helps make sure it will last more than one winter. Burton calls it “Room-To-Grow” and it adds two extra inches. It has five color options and five sizing options.

Price: $139.00

Columbia Katelyn Crest Insulated Jacket – Girls’

This thick coat is water-resistant and blocks out light flurries. The insulation system made out of synthetic material traps in body heat making sure that your girl is toasty all winter. The adjustable hood comes with a removable faux-fur trim so the look of the jacket can be changed. The cuffs are comfortable and the zippered hand pockets keep fingers warm all season. This particular coat comes in six sizes and has six color options. It’s perfect for keeping protected in anything from snowball fights to chairlifts.

Price: $79.00

SOLOCOTE Boys Heavyweight Winter Coat

This jacket is windproof and waterproof, making it a good buy for all kinds of weather. In fact, SOLOCOTE recommends the usage of this coat for cool spring days and cold winters. It features a double closure with invisible snap buttons and a quality zipper that can stand up to constant use. The ribbed cuffs keep the cold from finding ways in and the lining helps keep everything warm. This coat is on the bulkier side but isn’t restricting enough that your kid can’t run around all season. It’s mentioned that this coat is great for outdoor trips, travel, hiking or just casual wear. Sizes range from being available for 5 to 16-year-olds and it comes in four great color options.

Price: $49.99 – $58.99

Toddler Double Trouble™ Reversible Jacket

This hoodie jacket is great for fun in the snow. It has 100g of Microtemp insulation which is sure to keep your toddler warm. The Omni-Shield technology repels water and resists stains to keep kids relatively mess-free. In addition, this piece is reversible so that kids can get two looks in one. There is a more muted side that’s a single color. The other side features a more decorative side that can have designs like flowers or plaid depending on what color is chosen. The options available make it so boys and girls can enjoy the jacket.

Price: $49.99