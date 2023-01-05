10 Best Indoor Activities for Families This Winter

As the temperature in New York begins to drop, being outside for family fun might not be the best idea. But why let the weather stop you from going out with your family and friends? Here’s some ideas of what to do in New York this winter as the temperature keeps you inside!

Psst… Check out these tips from life coach Leah Wiseman!

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

Your family can have a whole day of fun at the American Dream mall! Play Blacklight Mini Golf, work your way through a mirror maze or go for a ski at North America’s first and only, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort. There’s no shortage of fun for the whole family.

29 Lecount Place, New Rochelle, NY

Anyone who loves bounce houses will definitely enjoy stopping by Skyzone’s Indoor Trampoline Park. With General Admission starting at $30, you and your family will have plenty of activities to partake in, from the SkyJoust to the Ninja Warrior Course.

6626 Metropolitan Ave., Queens, NY

With fun for people of all ages, Funtopia is one of the places you must visit when you have the chance. A wide range of attractions is available ranging from a jungle gym to arcade games, and all of these are at your disposal with a game card. And if you’re up for it you can also purchase a ticket to play laser tag as well.

151 W 34th St., New York, NY

Despite the huge flagship store closing down, a smaller, more intimate version of Toys“R”Us has opened up on the seventh floor of Macy’s on 34th St. While it may not have the same breathtaking atmosphere of the original it’s still a great place to stop by and bring young children and maybe go home with a toy or two!

621 Court St., Brooklyn, NY

Hosting escape rooms, mini golf and arcade games, Shipwrecked has something for all ages. Spend your day checking out what Shipwrecked has to offer, and adults and kids alike are sure to have an adventurous time.

Chelsea Piers Pier 60, New York, NY

You can never go wrong with a classic like bowling. When the weather gets nasty this winter, take advantage of the lanes at Bowlero, located at Chelsea Pier. Also serving food and drinks Bowlero would make for a great night out with the family this season.

99 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn, NY

New York has one of the largest public transit systems in the world and is constantly evolving right before our eyes. Visit the New York Transit Museum located in Downtown Brooklyn to see how much the system has changed throughout the years, especially with the display of the iconic R-26 cars that ran for about 19 years.

75 9th Avenue, New York, NY

With a large array of shops and unique food places, Chelsea Market is a great place to stop by with the family. Enjoy different types of foods and desserts and shop in a more intimate setting as opposed to a large shopping center. While you’re there, check out their events. There’s always something new to experience!

395 Gateway Dr., Brooklyn, NY

With arcade games and a seating area for food and drinks, Dave and Busters makes a great place to bring family and friends to have some friendly competition indoors. If the Brooklyn location is out of your range, check out the new locations at the Gateway Mall or Atlantic Mall.

602 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY

You can never go wrong with bringing the kids to the New York Aquarium. A trip to the aquarium gives them an opportunity to see various sea creatures that range from jellyfish to sharks.

They also have a 4-D theater that changes the way you will take in the experience as well as an Aquatheatre, where you will be able to watch interactive shows with animals and a trained specialist.