12 Best Flower Picking Spots Near NYC and On Long Island

12 Flower Picking Spots Near NYC and On Long Island

With the summer season coming up, why not indulge in a full-day affair with beautiful flowers that you can bring home! Scattered around the New York City area are several farms with freshly bloomed flowers this season. You-Pick experiences are a great opportunity for kids to discover and learn about plants and sustainable agriculture practices. Many farms’ picking dates vary due to blooming seasons, so be sure to check out their websites prior to your visit to make sure you plan accordingly!

Psst… Guggenheim’s Learning Through Art Program Presents A Year With Children 2024!

170 Oldwick Road, Oldwick, New Jersey 08858

1 hr from Midtown Manhattan

As the largest apple orchard in New Jersey, this farm has so much to offer. With a wide variety of produce to choose from, come and pick your very own flowers along with some fruits, vegetables to share with family and friends this summer. Flowers typically bloom from July to September.

Be sure to check out their Pick-Your-Own flower fields and beware of the beautiful butterflies roaming around their fields.

712 Horton Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

1 hr 30 min from Midtown Manhattan

Pick a bouquet as big as your heart desires at Horton’s Flower Farm on Long Island. Each bouquet comes with a mason jar, perfect for taking your floral creation home with you. When you’re done picking, relax with a picnic, play some games and get some Insta-worthy photos. Picking season starts on July 13 this year, so be sure to mark your calendar.

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester, NJ 07930

1 hr 30 min from Midtown Manhattan

Add a pop of color to your home with a freshly picked bouquet from Alstede Farms! Bloom season begins in July and goes through mid-September so there’s plenty of time to plan your visit. After your picking, cool off with a scoop or smoothie at their ice cream stand!

288 Pleasant Valley Rd, Morganville, NJ 07751

1 hr 30 min from Midtown Manhattan

Pleasant Valley Lavender’s U-Pick services are best starting Mid-June through Early-July. The farm offers not only a wonderful view but an amazing fragrance! Come and enjoy the wonderful lavender experience they have to offer. Specific dates for 2024 are due to be announced soon. Stay tuned!

663 Wading River Rd, Manorville, NY 11949

4560 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

1 hr 30 min from Midtown Manhattan

Two farms means double the flower picking fun! With a new location in Riverhead in addition to their original location in Manorville, Waterdrinker Family Farm has millions of flowers for you and your family to pick this spring. Their tulip festival may be almost done, but their lavender season and Sunflower Festival promise flower fun all summer long.

13 Van Kirk Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

1 hr 40 min from Midtown Manhattan

Terhune Orchard is a family-owned sustainably recognized farm. They have a number of features such as a farm store, winery, Pick-Your-Own, farm animals and fresh New Jersey produce.

Not only do they have flowers available for picking, but a vast selection of fruits, vegetables, and berries. Check out their Pick-Your-Own Schedule for approximate dates as each season brings different crops!

410 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

1 hr 45 min from Midtown Manhattan

Peonies, dahlias, sunflowers and more! There’s no limit to the flowers you can pick at Patty’s Berries and Bunches. While you’re there, shop for ice cream and cider at the farm stand, take photos in the Art Yard or pick fresh, in-season produce.

133 Church Rd. Medford, NJ 08055

1 hr 45 min from Midtown Manhattan

What better way to spend a day this summer than to be surrounded by sunflowers! Johnson’s Corner Farm has been growing sunflowers for years. Visit their farm and participate in their fall Sunflower Celebration filled with flower picking, wagon rides, pictures, and even a sunflower maze! Bring the joy home with your own personal bundle.

7141 Albany Post Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

2 Hours from Midtown Manhattan

Starting in June, Brittany Hollow Farms welcomes eager flower pickers to their farm. Purchase a gallon bucket and fill it with flowers of your choice. From celosia to sunflowers, get ready to come home with the perfect bouquet!

9 Fishkill Farm Rd Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

2 Hours from Midtown Manhattan

Stop by Fishkill farms for a variety of fresh produce! Not only do they have flower picking almost all year long, but they have fruits and vegetables as well. Parents can check out their cider bar for a refreshing tree-to-glass experience.

Germantown, New York

2.5 Hours from Midtown Manhattan

Stop by Germantown Farms and pick flowers for a good cause. This farm located in the Hudson Valley donates 100% of U-Pick profits to a Germantown non-profit of your choice. Save the date: their farm will be open from June through September.

437 Deweys Bridge Road, Whitehall NY 12887

3 Hours from Midtown Manhattan

Summer is almost here and so is the U-Pick season at Lavenlair Farm. Located in the Adirondacks, visiting this beautiful farm is a great way to spend a day this summer. Come home with a fresh bouquet and fresh honey available for purchase!