New York City is full of incredible family dining options, but with Fall rapidly approaching and the pandemic still in full-swing, many New Yorkers are gearing up for a long takeout season. Before you make the switch back to sweatpants, check out these 10 family-friendly restaurants that are offering both indoor and outdoor dining this fall.

Family-Friendly Indoor and Outdoor Restaurants in New York

Mom’s Kitchen and Bar

701 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Monday-Sunday, 11 am-10 pm

646-657-0080

This Hell’s Kitchen staple serves an all-day brunch kids have only dreamt of: mac n’ cheese pancakes and cinnamon toast crunch shakes, chicken fingers and grilled cheese, kids love Mom’s Kitchen and Bar. They have been offering outdoor dining throughout the summer and come September 30th will add indoor seating at 25% capacity. They plan to remove all the extra tables, space guests at least six feet apart, wipe down their surfaces, and do everything in their power to keep guests safe. Their manager explained that the health of their team and patrons is of the utmost importance and they will continue to follow all safety precautions for as long as necessary.

Playa Betty’s

320 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023

Monday-Thursday, 12 pm-10 pm

Friday-Sunday, 11 am-1o pm

212-712-0777

This fun spot on the Upper West Side is serving West Coast vibes along with delicious street tacos and margaritas. For kids there are a whole host of food options, all for $10. The kids menu features cheese quesadillas, tacos and the kids betty bowl which has sweet potatoes, zucchini, and chicken. The restaurant is already open for outdoor dining, with plenty of seating available, but will reopen on September 30th for indoor seating as well at 25% capacity. They plan to have tables socially-distanced indoors, wipe down surfaces extensively, and insert glass dividers between tables. On the phone, they said they are excited to be able to continue to provide service and that they will stay responsive to the public health situation as things evolve.

Pig Beach

480 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday, 4 pm-8 pm

Friday, 4 pm-9 pm

Saturday, 12 pm-9 pm

Sunday, 12 pm-8 pm

917-259-1176

This laid-back Brooklyn bar and eatery is the perfect place for kids. This BBQ spot welcomes dogs and kids, and has a mouthwatering array of foods. From brisket and wings to mac n’ cheese and coleslaw, they keep it simple with southern classics and provide a casual atmosphere to enjoy some BBQ. The restaurant features a 15,000 square foot outdoor dining space along with heat lamps. They plan to order more heating devices as the weather cools down and on September 30th they will open indoors at 25% capacity. They plan to abide by public health protocol indoors but they have been perfecting their outdoor dining all summer and plan to keep their large outdoor space open for as long as weather permits.

Cowgirl

519 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

Brunch, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am-4:30 pm

Dinner, Monday-Sunday, 4:30 pm-11 pm

Lunch, Monday-Sunday, 12 pm-4:30 pm

212-633-1133

This deliciously kitschy, kid-friendly spot serves self-described “Texas friendly grub with the finest local and fresh ingredients” for kids and adults alike. Cowgirl offers an extensive kids menu for those 11 and under with favorites like the kiddy pancake which comes with banana, chocolate chips, or blueberries; chicken fried chicken baskets, and cheese quesadillas. On September 30th they are bringing back an old favorite, the kids grilled cheese. It’s also the day they plan to reopen indoors at 25% capacity with tables spaced far apart. They are offering single-use crayons for kids and individually wrapped nickel and dime candies to maintain their charming atmosphere while adhering to public health protocol. They are taking reservations for up to ten people, so give them a call!

Juliana’s

19 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-8:30 pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:30 am-9 pm

718-596-6700

A Delicious pizza spot that junior diners are sure to love, Juliana’s serves classic pies along with calzones and pasta. Since it opened in 2012, Juliana’s has done exceedingly well with sticking to the classics and executing them flawlessly. This fall they will be offering the same moderately-sized outdoor dining space that they’ve been working with all summer in addition to an indoor dining space opening September 30th. They plan to follow all guidelines, space tables apart, and do everything they can to ensure the safety of their guests and team. The wait can get long during peak times, but it is well worth it!

Kasbah Grill

251 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024

Monday-Thursday 1 pm-9:30 pm

212-496-1500

Kasbah Grill caters to the Upper West Side’s kosher community with a versatile menu all prepared in keeping with kosher. They offer American classics as well as steaks and grilled kebabs. There is sure to be something your kids will eat. The restaurant has been offering outdoor dining for some time now but they are excited to open up their dining room at quarter capacity come September 30th! The restaurant is prepared to abide by all guidelines put forth for reopening and hopes to see upper west siders enjoying their kebabs safely indoors soon!

Insa

328 Douglass Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Wednesday-Saturday 4 pm-10 pm

Sunday 4 pm-9 pm

718-855-2620

This Korean BBQ joint offers a variety of classics including Mandu, noodles, and kimchi pancakes. They boast a large outdoor dining area that will remain open through fall. Insa plans to reopen for indoor dining on October 14th at 25% capacity. “We want to take some extra time to make sure we are doing it the right way,” said their manager. The restaurant plans to abide by all guidelines put forth, provide plenty of space for diners and clean meticulously. Kids will love the noodles and the warm environment, and parents will dig the delicious BBQ.

Tanoreen

7523 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Tuesday-Sunday, 12 pm-10 pm

718-748-5600

This family-owned spot is a great place for a night out with little ones in tow. Rawia and Jumana Bishara, mother and daughter respectively, opened Tanoreen to share with the community the Palestinian and Middle Eastern cuisine they love. Tanoreen has an unbeatable selection of mezze, featuring items like meat grape leaves, eggplant napoleon, and tabouleh. For picky eaters, they have chicken fingers and fries. This spot has already reopened for some outdoor dining but come September 30th they will welcome diners indoors at 25% capacity. They plan to abide by all public health guidelines as they are put forth. They want to do everything possible to keep their guests healthy and to continue providing home-cooked middle eastern food to their community.

Brooklyn Firefly

7003 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Monday-Friday 5 pm-10 pm

Saturday & Sunday 1 pm-10 pm

718-833-5000

This rustic pizza joint is host to a giant outdoor space (they have an entire block to themselves), which is great for kids and provides plenty of room for social distancing. They have a live accordion player every Friday night and offer a variety of delicious pizzas, a full bar and a chill family-friendly atmosphere. Brooklyn Firefly plans to reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity on September 30th, they plan to abide by all public health measures put forward by the city and hope to stay open so they can welcome families to join them through the winter. If eating out isn’t your thing, they have a family meal available for pickup which offers your choice of pizza, a salad and a side so the whole family can enjoy a night in together.

Westville Chelsea

212-924-2223

Monday-Friday Brunch 11:30 am-3 pm & Dinner 5 pm-10 pm

Saturday & Sunday Brunch 10 am-3 pm & Dinner 5 pm-10 pm

This place has it all! Delicious vegetarian and vegan options, classic burgers and New York skirt steak, they have fresh vegetables delivered each day, and they welcome kids and families. They have a substantial outdoor dining area that they plan to keep open this fall and are opening for indoor dining on October 1st at 25% capacity, the restaurant plans to keep a close eye on public health guidelines. This is a great place to enjoy a casual meal with kids this fall.