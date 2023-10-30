Best Brooklyn Party Places (that kids will love!)

Birthday parties are fun, but they can be so much work. But what is great about living in Brooklyn is that there are many fantastic party spaces available close by and some only a short drive away-all offering cool party ideas while catering to your child’s (and their friend’s) party whims. The best part is these spaces do the work while you can actually (like for reals) enjoy the party!

Check out the Best Brooklyn Party Places and get that party started!

Dave and Busters

625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY

daveandbusters.com/locations/brooklyn-atlantic-station

Dave & Buster’s birthday parties offer an unforgettable celebration packed with fun, excitement, and entertainment for guests of all ages. Start your celebration with a mouthwatering buffet featuring an array of delicious food options, from appetizers to desserts, tailored to your preferences. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of beverages, including signature cocktails and non-alcoholic choices. Guests can enjoy a vast selection of exclusive arcade games and immersive experiences. Win tickets and redeem them for all sorts of prizes, making your birthday unforgettable. Personalized party packages are available to suit your needs, with dedicated event coordinators to ensure everything runs smoothly. Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, Dave & Buster’s birthday parties provide a thrilling and memorable celebration filled with laughter and excitement.

Urban Air Brooklyn

4422 2nd Ave., Brooklyn, NY

347-732-5438

UrbanAirBrooklyn.com

[email protected]

Urban Air Brooklyn takes your child’s birthday party to new heights! Spend a day of fun with the family and you’ll see why Urban Air Brooklyn is the best place for jumping, climbing, riding, playing, and fun for all ages! Kids’ birthday parties at Urban Air are a fun way to celebrate with friends and family, especially if you want to host a party they’ll be talking about for a long time. To make things easy, a party host, balloons, plates, napkins, and forks are included to make for a stellar party. Urban Air Brooklyn has it all, making it a top choice for kids’ birthday parties. Start planning your epic party today!

Wildlife Conservation Society

602 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY

wcs.education/birthday

Planning a wildly fun birthday party is easy with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s experienced team! WCS’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday party packages catered to your needs. Parties include park admission for your group, a private party room, guided exhibit experiences, up-close encounters with animals and more. Dedicated educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. From party prep to goodie bags, they’re with you each step of the way. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park. Explore different packages at the zoos and aquarium to plan the best birthday for your party animal. Get the party started at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, or New York Aquarium!

Psst..check out the 10 Best Fall Hikes In and Around New York