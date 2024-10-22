New York Family Wins 12 Awards at 2024 Parenting Media Association Ceremony

We have good news to share! It’s been a big weekend for New York Family! The 2024 Parenting Media Association (PMA) Award winners were announced at their Annual Editorial and Design Awards Conference, and New York Family took home 12 awards for outstanding content.

The awards represent the best in local and regional parenting publications honoring exceptional editorial work, design, and overall quality in parenting publications.

New York Family, a division of Schneps Media, won 12 awards in Design, Editorial, and General Excellence. The New York Family editorial team, led by Executive Director Jeannine Cintron and Art Director Leah Mitch, is honored to be recognized for our dedication to serving New York’s parenting community through their award-winning content.

Here is a list of awards followed by the judges’ comments:

EDITORIAL

Website General Excellence

Gold: New York Family; Donna Duarte Ladd, Executive Director, Content Strategy, Jeannine Cintron, Editorial Director, Kaitlyn Riggio, Digital Editor

Despite providing a wealth of information directly on the homepage, New York Family’s site is still easy to navigate. The site’s calendar is expertly curated, and its articles provide easy-to-use information for parents in the city.

E-Newsletter

Gold: New York Family; “New York Family Weekly Newsletter”; Jeannine Cintron, Shara Levine The weekly editor’s notes are the highlight of the newsletter, giving each publication a personal and familiar touch. The writers show a keen understanding of myriad issues that might be of interest and concern to families and offers relevant guidance and information. At the same time, the offered ideas and activities show an awareness of communities and cultures and interests outside the magazine’s geographic area, inviting people to expand their horizons and learn about and enjoy a broader scope of life.

Check out our latest newsletter.

Travel Feature

Gold: New York Family; “Family-Friendly Guide to Belize”; Jeannine Cintron

The writer covers the small country from the east ocean coast to the western rain forests, highlighting places for families to stay, play and eat. The coast offers one of the world’s coral reefs that can be explored with children, not just adults. Zip lines and historic native pottery making, too. Youngsters should also enjoy the nation’s zoo, birding and the Green Iguana Conservation Project. This is a thorough, information-laden guide for travelers.

Service Feature

Gold: Queens Family; “Empowering Museum Visits”; Donna Duarte-Ladd

For families with children with disabilities, outings can be stressful or even harmful, yet all families — and all children — deserve to experience museums. This article helps families with children with all kinds of disabilities access a plethora of local museums by providing information about mobility access, sensory experiences and more. The writer’s first-person experience of navigating museums with a child with autism normalizes the challenges and offers support to parents in similar positions.

General Excellence

Bronze: New York Family; Donna Duarte-Ladd, Leah Mitch, Jeannine Cintron

This stylish publication has a broad vision and covers a lot of bases. The content in each edition adopts an original, contemporary perspective. “The Future of IVF in New York,” for instance, latches onto a breaking-news topic and spins it locally. “Millennial Dads” develops a trend but wisely looks at it from a variety of perspectives. Overall, design is beautifully consistent and easy to manage, organization is reliably efficient, and the total package is a real asset to its readership.

Special Section Within a Publication

Silver: Staten Island Parent; “The Ultimate Guide to Schools”; Donna Duarte-Ladd, executive director, Jeannine Cintron, editor

This package of stories presents a good overview of the educational options parents have in the New York City area and addresses challenges that might arise despite the best planning. The comprehensive school listings and descriptions are a sure keeper item for families.

Personal Essay

Silver: Westchester Family; “Millennial Dads” by Drew Isserlis-Kramer

An interesting essay that examines the life and role of Millennial fathers in today’s society. It accounts for social context by adding in voices from experts and researchers, which helps build the argument for dads doing more as they teach their children to be better parents by modeling good behaviors.

Family Matters Article

Silver: Queens Family; “A Guide to Breastfeeding for NYC Moms” by Marina Dunbar

It’s hard to move through the world with a baby in tow, especially if the baby is breastfed in some way, yet many families don’t have a choice but to leave the protective circle of home. This place-specific article helps parents know what their rights are in workplaces, transit and other public places while also highlighting local resources and support groups. It tackles the stigma of breastfeeding and helps parents feel empowered to move through public spaces with their babies.

Non-Traditional Story Form

Bronze: Brooklyn Family; “Winter in NYC Bucket List”; Donna Duarte-Ladd, Jeannine Cintron, Shara Levine

A list of 25 winter ideas helps parents get into the spirit of the season. The list offers a wide array of options, and the writing displays a nice local voice.

DESIGN

Interior Photography (Original)

Gold: New York Family; “Slice of Life”; Yumi Matsui, Donna Duarte-Ladd, Leah Mitch

The compositional framing and use of color really brought this story to life. The viewer is transported to Williamsburg Pizza. The red in each photo makes the pizza theme stand out, as well. The article talks about the importance of family, community, and connection. The photos really help convey that. Showing the personality of the subjects in each photo was a wonderful addition and connects the viewer. It also shows that a pizza party brings people together.

Front Cover: Use of Stock Photo

Staten Island Parent; “May 2024”; Leah Mitch

The restrained use of typographic color creates readable teases without distracting from the subject. The child is placed so that the tilted head leads to both the nameplate and lead tease. The type is perfectly balanced around the delightful subject.

Front Cover: Original Photo

Silver: New York Family; “October 2023”; Leah Mitch, Donna Duarte-Ladd

This cover is all about joy and “Family Magic.” The smiles are captivating, and the soft background provides a canvas for the playful teases. The colors speak to autumn and back to school, a perfect choice.