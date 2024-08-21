Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Sponsored

Best Afterschool Programs in New York

By Posted on
afterschool programs kids
Getty Images

Best Afterschool Programs in New York

Afterschool programs have become ingrained in everyday parenting because of the undeniable support they offer families. The best afterschool programs offer academic support, safety, social development, enrichment activities that help children grow, physical activities to keep kids moving, and emotional support when needed. They also give parents the peace of mind that their kids are being cared for in a safe and fun space.

At New York Family, we recognize the importance of finding the right afterschool program for your family. So, we’re giving you our list of the best afterschool programs throughout New York.

The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Manhattan

The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Brooklyn

The Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Long Island

The Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in and Near Queens

10 Best Staten Island Afterschool Programs for Kids

The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Westchester

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Sylvan Learning Center

&lt;p&gt;We know how hard you&#039;re working to help get your child&#039;s skills and grades up. If you aren&#039;t seeing a difference, turn to Sylvan. They can help you get beyond the symptoms and find out what&#039;s really going on. Sylvan offers support in reading, writing, math, and SAT Prep. Their assessments pinpoint exactly where to focus to make the biggest difference and their teachers are experts in today&#039;s teaching methods. They can guide your child through his or her own learning plan, so you see a change quickly. You aren&#039;t in this alone! Sylvan is here for you. Call them today.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Your Child Is Unique. With Sylvan, You&amp;rsquo;ll Get Personalized Tutoring to Match.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;If you&amp;rsquo;re like most Sylvan families, you don&amp;rsquo;t believe that education should be &amp;ldquo;one size fits all.&amp;rdquo; You want learning to be personalized to your child&amp;rsquo;s talents and needs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Sylvan, it is.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;You&amp;rsquo;ll find the right program for exactly where your child is in the educational journey &amp;mdash; whether you want help catching up, honing skills, taking on advanced classes or getting ready for big college dreams.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Sylvan Learning of Mineola, they&amp;rsquo;re focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning &amp;ndash; all of which make a big impact in school and in life.&amp;nbsp; This school year, you don&amp;rsquo;t have to go it alone. Getting tutoring support from Sylvan&amp;rsquo;s education experts can help immensely! Think: Less pressure on you, less frustration at home and more success in school! Their caring teachers are experts at encouraging and motivating kids to learn, grow and flourish. They&amp;rsquo;ll help your child not only grasp tough concepts, but also improve self-esteem and spark a desire and eagerness to learn.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Dillon Child Study Center @ St Joseph’s College

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;The laboratory preschool of St. Joseph&amp;rsquo;s College offers&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; half- and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5 year olds. Classes are in an atmosphere where children are free to express their feelings and ideas. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence and dispositions for future learning. All programs offered are led by NYS certified teachers, and assisting in the classroom are students from SJC&amp;rsquo;s Department of Child Study. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, each of which have an observation booth, and all classes share a beautiful outdoor space. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;When you visit, you won&amp;rsquo;t want to leave!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #0f57ca;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Join an Upcoming Open House for the 2025-26 school year&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #0f57ca;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;(Open House dates held September 2024-March 2025 will be announced in August, 2024)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #0f57ca;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Nord Anglia

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #000000;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;International Private School following the English National Curriculum paired with International Primary Curriculum for students ages 2&amp;ndash;14.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles