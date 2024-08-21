Sylvan Learning Center

<p>We know how hard you're working to help get your child's skills and grades up. If you aren't seeing a difference, turn to Sylvan. They can help you get beyond the symptoms and find out what's really going on. Sylvan offers support in reading, writing, math, and SAT Prep. Their assessments pinpoint exactly where to focus to make the biggest difference and their teachers are experts in today's teaching methods. They can guide your child through his or her own learning plan, so you see a change quickly. You aren't in this alone! Sylvan is here for you. Call them today.</p> <p>Your Child Is Unique. With Sylvan, You&rsquo;ll Get Personalized Tutoring to Match.&nbsp;</p> <p>If you&rsquo;re like most Sylvan families, you don&rsquo;t believe that education should be &ldquo;one size fits all.&rdquo; You want learning to be personalized to your child&rsquo;s talents and needs.</p> <p>At Sylvan, it is.</p> <p>You&rsquo;ll find the right program for exactly where your child is in the educational journey &mdash; whether you want help catching up, honing skills, taking on advanced classes or getting ready for big college dreams.</p> <p>At Sylvan Learning of Mineola, they&rsquo;re focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning &ndash; all of which make a big impact in school and in life.&nbsp; This school year, you don&rsquo;t have to go it alone. Getting tutoring support from Sylvan&rsquo;s education experts can help immensely! Think: Less pressure on you, less frustration at home and more success in school! Their caring teachers are experts at encouraging and motivating kids to learn, grow and flourish. They&rsquo;ll help your child not only grasp tough concepts, but also improve self-esteem and spark a desire and eagerness to learn.&nbsp;</p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;"><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">&nbsp;</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;"><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">&nbsp;</span></strong></p>