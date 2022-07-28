The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Long Island

The Coder School

Multiple Locations

longisland.thecoderschool.com.

The CoderSchool is a place where kids aged 7-18 learn to code all year round. Coding is the future, and everything will depend on AI, metaverse, blockchain or any of the many technologies being built today. At our locations, kids not only get an opportunity to build a technical foundation but learn the logical skills that coding and other engineering disciplines require. Our next generation will shape the future, so let’s make sure they’re ready for it. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, The CoderSchool is proud to have individually operated locations all around Long Island, from Commack to Syosset and Roslyn, and soon Merrick too. theCoderSchool has taught many tens of thousands of students ages 7-18 in the last 8 years, and to no surprise of any parent, we’ve found that kids are all different! Some learn faster, some learn slower. Some want web, some want games, others still want algorithms or specific languages. Their core philosophy is based on that – all kids learn differently, so let’s teach them differently. Our programs are designed to give kids the flexibility to create what interests and engage them most. After all, when kids are excited to learn, that’s when they _really_ learn! Contact us today to set up your free trial at longisland.thecoderschool.com. Learn to Code. Change the World.®

Eglevsky Ballet

700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage, NY 11714

516-746-1115

info@eglevskyballet.org

eglevskyballet.org

For over sixty years, Eglevsky Ballet has been the premier ballet academy on Long Island. With a world-renowned faculty, a nationally recognized graded curriculum, and a state-of-the-art facility, the school is, by far, an embodiment of excellence in dance education.

Classes in the Children’s Division begin at three years of age in the First Steps© classes and advance, progressively, through their Lower School and into either the Academy Training Program (for students who enjoy the avocational study of dance) or the Pre-Professional Training Program, which is designed for students seeking a career in dance. Student placement at Eglevsky Ballet is determined solely by ability and not age; therefore, progress is reflective of the aptitude of the student in a non-competitive environment. Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Maurice Brandon Curry, the faculty is a group of highly skilled educators execute a curriculum created by Mr. Curry to create a well-rounded dancer. These teachers have performed with noted ballet and modern companies, on Broadway, and, in television and film. An exciting array of celebrated guest faculty from the dance world complete the training offered at Eglevsky Ballet.For a tour or schedule of classes, contact Eglevsky Ballet.

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

442 Moreland Road, Commack

631-543-6622

gssc.us

customercare@gssc.us

For 110 years, Girl Scouts have found a way to dream big and do good. Girls learn STEM, the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and important life skills, all while discovering new ways to make their family and community stronger. Girl Scouts helps your girl form forever friendships that keep her inspired, engaged, and unapologetically herself. Plus, studies show being a Girl Scout improves girls’ confidence and make them better prepared to weather life’s challenges.

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County serves over 12,000 members and offers a wide range of programming. Every Girl Scout has their own curiosity, dreams, and talents. Whether visiting an animal shelter, camping, hosting a dance-off, or directing a music video, they learn to take risks, trust their gut, and team up with others for good. But mostly? They’re figuring out the things that will bring happiness to their lives for years to come. Membership dues are just $50 annually and financial aid may be available. Whether you want to start a new troop in your neighborhood, join an existing troop, or have questions, contact customercare@gssc.us and get her adventure started today.

Hofstra Saturday Classes for Young People

101 Oak St, Uniondale, NY 11553.

516-463-7400

ce-youth@hofstra.edu

ce.hofstra.edu/youth

Hofstra Saturday Classes for Young People offers students in grades K-10 the opportunity to improve their skills and explore their passions in various classes, including academics, arts, information technology, instructional swim, theater, and video game development. Classes are offered year-round in six or eight-week increments, with select courses being held in shorter weeknight sessions.

Hofstra Saturday Classes are taught by New York state-certified teachers or technology professionals and our low student-to-teacher ratio allows students to thrive in the classroom while receiving the individualized assistance they may need. All programs take place on the beautiful 240-acre Hofstra University campus, where students learn in state-of-the-art classrooms, computer labs, art studios, science labs, theaters, and athletic facilities.

Kweller Prep

135 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

1-800-631-1757

info@kwellerprep.com

kwellerprep.com

Kweller Prep Tutoring and Educational Services, Inc., is an established accelerated learning program that helps students in grades 3-12 get to the next level of their academic careers. It has a proven track record with over 15 years of success in the New York City region with locations in Queens and Manhattan. They have served over 10,000 NYC families to date. This program has now expanded to the East End of Long Island with a new location in the Hamptons. Kweller Prep specializes in competitive middle, high school, college, and graduate school preparation. Class sizes are limited to 10 students and are offered through zoom online and in-person. Kweller Prep has a very intentional, dedicated mission to guide students to advance to higher education, including placing them in highly competitive environments and building their careers. Kweller Prep purposely hires tutors who reflect the students who are served. Kweller Prep identifies early talent and focuses on holistic learning approaches that place its students on track for success, offering private lessons and group instruction.

Music Institute of Long Island

90 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY, 11030

516-627-7052

milimusic.com

miligirls@gmail.com

Established in 1990, the Music Institute of Long Island (MILI) is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Long Island’s foremost musical academies, its instrumental programs include classes in violin, viola, cello, piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone and voice. MILI has been voted # 1 BEST MUSIC SCHOOL Consistently. Through both the Traditional, Suzuki, and the Associated Boards of the Royal Schools of Music methods of music instruction, the faculty engage both in drawing in the beginning musician and enriching the performances of the conservatory-bound virtuoso. Graduates of the Music Institute have gone on to colleges and conservatories such as Juilliard, Eastman School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes School, Columbia, Cornell, Yale, Harvard, Amherst, University of Pennsylvania and University of Michigan. Students participate in All-National, All-Eastern, All-State and outside youth orchestras, as well as routinely receiving top scores on NYSSMA and Royal Academy Music Festivals. First prize winners of various music competitions earn solos at Carnegie Hall and with orchestras. MILI offers Fall, Spring semesters and Summer Sessions. Each semester includes 15-17 weeks of private lessons and culminates in a weekend of student recitals.

Saf-T-Swim

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk/Little Neck location

1-866-723-3794

info@saf-t-swim.com

saf-t-swim.com

Make a splash after school at Saf-T-Swim, Long Island’s leader in water safety education (opening summer 2022)! Each school year is afresh start. Incorporate swimming into your routine for even more opportunities to grow and learn. Swimming year-round helps children gain confidence in the pool, classroom and beyond! Saf-T-Swim’s various swimming programs are for all ages and abilities, allowing your child to progress at their own pace in a safe, kid-friendly environment. Have your child experience an after-school aquatic program like individual (1-on-1) lessons, semi-private lessons, swimjams, swim team, and more! Each lesson is 30 minutes long in comfortable warm water pools taught by experienced instructors. Saf-T-Swim’s children’s lessons are tailored to each student’s unique needs; whether you want your child to develop life-saving water safety skills, learn fundamental strokes, or participate in elite competitions, Saf-T-Swim can help. To learn more and find a location near you visit www.saf-t-swim.com.

Soccer Shots

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk.

516-558-2266

SoccerShots.com/liwest

liwest@soccershots.com

An engaging children’s soccer program for children ages 2 to 8, with a focus on character development. Their expert-approved curriculum is age-appropriate and aligns with New York State’s early childhood education standards. Their coaches are the best-trained in the business. Their caring team positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication, and curriculum.

You can feel confident that the person coaching your child has met their strict coaching standards and has been trained in the use of developmentally appropriate techniques. During the season, you will receive constant and timely communication about what your child is learning. The curriculum is developed in alignment with state early childhood education standards. Your child will learn from a curriculum that is designed for his/her age group. Fall enrollment open now.

Village East Gifted

33 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 111, Huntington Station, NY 11746

216 Mineola Avenue, Second Floor, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

631-549-2313

villageeastgifted.com

Villageeastgifted@gmail.com

Village East Gifted (VEG), with locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, is celebrating 16 years of academic excellence in the field of gifted education. The program offers a rigorous CORE curriculum, covering all subjects to gifted students ages 2-15. Founder and CEO, Tobi J Phillips, Ed.D. (cert.), trademarked her teaching methodology and curriculum, which is highly creative and intellectually challenging. VEG is also renowned for its ongoing emphasis on the written word’s perfection. Students must have an IQ of 130+ and perform at least 2-3 years above their grade level. Classes are offered 1-2 times a week for 2 to 3 hours during the day (for preschoolers) or after school/weekends for grades K-12.) The curriculum is constantly changing, allowing students to attend for many years without ever learning the same lesson twice. All the educators have master’s degrees with up to 45 years of teaching experience. High school subjects are taught to all ages and appropriately differentiated to the highest level of comprehension in each class. Students learn SAT/ACT vocabulary, geography, language arts, etymology, business, science, instructional writing, American Sign Language, structural design, research/study skills, topic-related art projects and practical mathematics. Curriculum demonstrations are held every semester to show the parents what their children have learned.

WildPlay

wplay.info/nyfamiliesThe summer fun never ends – WildPlay Jones Beach is extending its season to November 6th! These new oceanside ziplines and high ropes courses are the perfect outdoor activity for families craving a little adventure on Long Island this summer! The signature 700ft Jones Beach Zipline is a must-do in New York, while four levels of adventure courses will have you climbing, zipping, jumping and swinging along the beach! WildPlay has a dedicated Kids Course for ages 5-12 with wobbly bridges, rope swings, tightropes and cargo nets. Use the skills you learned at sleep-away camp programs to conquer every adventure at WildPlay Jones Beach with their package deals for an unforgettable day of adrenaline. Flexible scheduling and extended hours mean you can sneak in an adventure after work or school. Ask about group rates for birthday parties, school groups and team building! PSA: Public school facilitators can qualify to have their entire field trip covered by the NYSP Connect Kids grant. Visit wplay.info/ckg to learn more. Save 20% on your booking with code NYFAMILIES20. Book online: wplay.info/nyfamilies or Book by phone: +1-800-668-7771. Or drop in today! Visit the link above to see current hours.