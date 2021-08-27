American Museum of Natural History Requiring Vaccinations for Guests

The American Museum of Natural History is a popular destination for a fun day with the family for New Yorkers. Since the start of the pandemic, the museum has been doing its part in helping combat Covid-19. Now AMNH is asking their guests to do their part by requiring all guests 12 and over and staff entering the museum to be vaccinated. This requirement took effect on August 25th and follows New York City’s vaccination requirements that were put into effect on August 16th.

Since the museum’s reopening, guests ages 2 and up have been required to wear a face covering while in the building. The email sent out to museum email subscribers said, “The Museum remains committed to the vaccination effort and will continue to provide public access to vaccinations by hosting a free walk-in New York City vaccination site.” AMNH is urging people to visit the museum if they have not already gotten the vaccine, and it is also allowing same-day vaccinations to satisfy their vaccination requirements.

As an incentive for choosing to get vaccinated at the museum, AMNH will give free vouchers for general admission for up to four people! If you have your vaccination scheduled somewhere else, don’t worry because the city also offers free vouchers to the museum, along with the option to redeem a $100 prepaid debit card online.

For details about the Covid-19 guidelines at the American Museum of Natural History, including acceptable forms of proof of vaccination, make sure to check out their health and safety page. You are also able to find more information about their free vaccination site on their website.

