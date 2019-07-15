Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 19-21
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of July 19-21, 2019 l New York Family
Story Pirates at AMNH, Dance at Flushing Town Hall, & Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary at the Intrepid Museum
Mixed Media: Art Colony Summer Camp
Kids will work with a wide range of tools and techniques in this camp. They’ll learn how to layer and combine these materials to make unique works of art. They can paint their own found object sculpture, learn how to transform a collage into a 3-D object and more! This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 15 – July 19. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
Music Video: Art Colony Summer Camp
In this camp, students can test their video editing skills alongside a real New York City-based band to create a music video! They’ll work with stop motion equipment and live action video, storyboard the video and even choreograph dance moves. The finished video will be showcased on the museum’s blog. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 15 – July 19. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
Free Fridays at the Intrepid Museum
Visit the Intrepid Museum after-hours for free on select Fridays through October! You can experience exciting performances, peer into the night sky with telescopes and watch movies on the flight deck at sunset. Stop by the pop-up planetarium, where you can travel the galaxy through educator-led shows, and don’t forget to see the “Apollo 11: Media, the Moon and Beyond” installation. Free Fridays are open to all ages and are first-come, first-served. Free, 5 – 9 pm, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 27, Oct. 25. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Giant Leaps Planetarium Show
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landings with a planetarium show! As you travel alongside astronauts on the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions, you’ll learn about the the techniques and technology that NASA had to invent and perfect before traveling to the moon. Space is limited, and seating is first-come, first-served. Free with museum admission, 1:15 pm and 3pm, July 20. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
(In honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, this weekend only the Intrepid Museum will also have a pop-up installation dedicated to Apollo 8’s Earthrise photo, an early morning opening for kids with autism and an outdoor screening of the “First Man” movie!)
MOCACREATE: Playful Percussion!
Come paint, build, craft or collage – use familiar materials, or experiment with new! Inspired by the museum’s exhibitions and local artists, MOCACREATE explores different themes every month. Using everyday materials such as plastic spoons, popsicle sticks and coffee tins, create and decorate your own hand percussion instruments—drums, shakers and more! Then, practice keeping the beat with your funky new creations. Free with museum admission, 1 – 4 pm, July 20. Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org
Right On! Read On! Children’s Book Costume Characters
Bring your little ones for story time and a chance to meet their favorite characters from the books. They can even get their picture taken with the children’s book characters! Free with museum admission, story time readings: 11:30 am, 12 pm, 3:30 pm, & 4:30 pm, Sundays and Mondays, July 7 – August 19. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 216 W. 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
Bulla en el Barrio (Dance Lesson & Concert)
Come learn about the bullerengue dance tradition, originating in the Urabá and Caribbean region of Colombia. Be ready to dance to exciting, new music, and then head to the concert afterwards! $16, free for teens ages 13-19, 1 pm, July 21. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
Story Pirates at Spacefest NYC
The Story Pirates aren’t your typical swashbuckling sailors. They don’t steal gold, pillage villages, or claim land; they’re searching for a different kind of treasure: kids’ wildest, most imaginative stories. Stories by children from NYC and beyond will be brought to life and staged by the Story Pirates professional improvisational and comedic actors replete with music, costumes and sets. At the show, the Story Pirates cast will take story ideas from the audience and turn them into hilarious musical sketch comedy, songs and the top-rated podcast for kids. Each show features classic stories written by kids and the debut of brand new stories written by authors in the audience. They will also perform new songs from their second album. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 1 pm, Daily, July 20 – July 27. American Museum of Natural History, 79th Street Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
Reading Zoo
This isn’t your average storytime. The kids can immerse themselves in natural habitats while they read a good animal story, thanks to some creatures from the museum’s taxidermy collection. The exhibit will walk kids through the lush Northeast Forest, the cool Northeast Coast and the freezing Arctic. Along the way, kids will find taxidermied animals, books about these wildlife and more. Free with museum admission, Daily, through Oct. 6. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA, brooklynkids.org
Summer Art Mondays – Line Portrait Print
Explore line drawing to create a portrait inspired by Leonard Cohen’s self-portraits. Then, use relief printing techniques to duplicate your masterpiece in a variety of colors. RSVP recommended. Free with museum admission, 1 – 4 pm, July 15 – 29. The Jewish Museum, thejewishmuseum.org