Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 19-21

Giant Leaps Planetarium Show

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landings with a planetarium show! As you travel alongside astronauts on the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions, you’ll learn about the the techniques and technology that NASA had to invent and perfect before traveling to the moon. Space is limited, and seating is first-come, first-served. Free with museum admission, 1:15 pm and 3pm, July 20. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org

(In honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, this weekend only the Intrepid Museum will also have a pop-up installation dedicated to Apollo 8’s Earthrise photo, an early morning opening for kids with autism and an outdoor screening of the “First Man” movie!)