Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 26-28
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of July 26-28, 2019 l New York Family
Outdoor Shabbat in Harlem, Leonardo da Vinci Exhibit at The Met, & 3D Printing at the CMA
The Art of 3D Printing: Art Colony Summer Camp
Students will learn about the tools and applications of 3D printing in this class. They’ll create a digital file modeled after their own design. As they make prototypes, they’ll learn how computer-generated form can create printable 3D objects. And all students will walk away with their own 3D-printed sculpture! This camp is designed for kids ages 11 to 15. $595 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 22 – July 26. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 103 Charlton St., New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
Shabbat in the Lot
Join JCC Harlem the beautiful outdoor space for an al fresco community gathering. These dinners are welcoming families of all configurations as well as individuals looking for Jewish community. Bring yourselves and they will provide a delicious catered dairy dinner, music, and activities to keep your little ones busy with activities as they welcome in Shabbat and kick off the weekend. $18 for adults $12 for children, free for children under age 2, 5:45 – 7:30 pm, July 26, Aug. 16, Sept. 13. JCC Harlem, 318 W. 118th St., New York, NY 10026, jccmanhattan.org
Military Family Program – Apollo 11’s 50th Anniversary
Military families can come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landings at the Intrepid Museum. Over the course of two hours, they’ll take a tour of the museum and engage in some hands-on experiments and design challenges fit for the whole family. Refreshments will also be available. This event is intended for current and former military service members with children ages 3-18. Free, 12:30 – 3 pm, July 28. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, eventbrite.com
Revolutionary Summer: Historical Fiction Workshop
Kids ages 11-13 can participate in this workshop for writers! Writers will first tour Revolutionary Summer and then write historical fiction, led by a Writopia instructor. $125 per student, $100 for members, 12:30 – 4:30 pm, July 28. Dimenna Children’s History Museum at New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
Cardboard Explosion! Family Performances
Come watch four stories told by Cardboard Explosion!, in which they use nothing but cardboard and imagination. This is an interactive theater experience, so get ready to watch simple cardboard shapes come to life with your help. $14 for adults, $8 for children, free for teens, 3:15 pm, July 28. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
Leonardo da Vinci’s “Saint Jerome” at The Met
Leonardo da Vinci’s unfinished masterpiece “Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness” is coming to The Met in honor of the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. The painting gives viewers a glimpse into da Vinci’s creative process (if you look closely, you can even spot his fingerprints on the canvas!) There will also be a curator talk and exhibition tour while the painting is at The Met. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Oct. 6. The Met Fifth Avenue, 1000 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10028, metmuseum.org
The Colmar Treasure: A Medieval Jewish Legacy
The items in this exhibit date back to the 14th century, when these rings, brooches and coins were hidden in the wall of a house in Colmar, France. Discovered in 1863, these treasures bring to life the memory of a once-thriving Jewish community and tells the story of the perils they faced in the tumultuous 14th century. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, July 22, 2019 – Jan. 12, 2020. The Cloisters, 99 Margaret Corbin Dr., New York, NY 10040, metmuseum.org
Swim With Giants in 360
Are you ready to swim with some of the giants of the deep? Come to the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life daily for a special 360-video immersive experience. Put on a headset and get ready to virtually explore an underwater world with a blue whale, giant squid, manta rays, and other marine giants. It’s a deep sea adventure waiting for you and your family. Dive in, the water is virtual! Free for members or with museum admission, 11 am – 4 pm, Daily, through Aug. 18. American Museum of Natural History, 79th Street Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
Justin Favela: RECUÉRDAME
Organized by guest curator Petrushka Bazin Larsen, Favela’s murals take visitors on a phantasmagoric adventure, rending the Mexican landscape in piñata-cute tissue paper. From the imagery found in Jose Maria Velasco’s expansive 19th-century canvases, to Walt Disney’s 1944 live-action animation film The Three Caballeros and 2017 Pixar animated film Coco, Favela covers over 1,000 square feet of the Museum in a full array of chromatic hues. The result is a larger-than-life immersive environment that recalls some of Favela’s memories of driving through Mexico’s countryside during his visits as a child, as well as contemporary cinematic references that were created for both Latin-American and non-Latin-American audiences to celebrate and exoticize Mexican culture. Prices vary, All-day, Daily, through Sept. 8. Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, 898 St. Nicholas Ave., New York, NY 10032, sugarhillmuseum.org
Brazilian Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx
Are you ready to experience the New York Botanical Garden’s biggest botanical exhibition yet? “Brazil Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx” is all about Brazilian modernist landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. Besides the garden-wide exhibition of lush gardens, it also features Burle Marx’s paintings and drawings, a performing arts series of Brazilian music and dance that influenced him and much more. Kids and adults alike will enjoy getting lost in the immersive gardens, dancing to the live music and examining the artifacts of the landscape architect’s life. Admission to the exhibition is included in the price of an All-Garden Pass ticket. Free with garden admission, All-day, Daily, through Sept. 29. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org