Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 26-28

Brazilian Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx

Are you ready to experience the New York Botanical Garden’s biggest botanical exhibition yet? “Brazil Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx” is all about Brazilian modernist landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. Besides the garden-wide exhibition of lush gardens, it also features Burle Marx’s paintings and drawings, a performing arts series of Brazilian music and dance that influenced him and much more. Kids and adults alike will enjoy getting lost in the immersive gardens, dancing to the live music and examining the artifacts of the landscape architect’s life. Admission to the exhibition is included in the price of an All-Garden Pass ticket. Free with garden admission, All-day, Daily, through Sept. 29. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org