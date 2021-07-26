School Update for 2021- 2022

Back to school is still a month plus away, and there is a lot of buzz about what the 2021-2022 school year will look like for parents and students. And while parents and kids are excited (and maybe a little apprehensive) about returning to school full time, there is a lot of planning happening now. As usual, we will be keeping track and sharing updates in the next coming months and the school year. Here is a summary of what is going on thus far for the 2021-2022 school year.

2021-2022 School Calendar

The 2021 -2022 school calendar is out and can be printed.

What is the Universal Academic Recovery Plan for 2021-2022 School Year

On July 8th Chancellor Meisha Porter sent parents a letter outlining an Academic Recovery Plan. The chancellor acknowledged that “Children in every community are carrying trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”. Many kids regressed last year, and Chancellor Meisha Porter has acknowledged that students need extra attention this school year. With special needs being some of the hardest hit during quarantine, there is a plan to launch afterschool and Saturday programs for students with IEPs. Schools can expect to see 500 new social workers and other mental health support staff and the adding of over 130 new community schools to provide expanded social, emotional, academic, and extracurricular services in vulnerable communities.

We, of course, are happy to see these goals, and many of us are hopeful they will help all students have an amazing school year. Our sister site AMNY recently shared that while this plan brings parents great hope, some advocates want more of an outline to be revealed on this $635 million recovery plan and how it will exactly work.

These are only a small number of the outlined bullet points of the recovery plan; to read the entire plan visits here.

Do Students Need to Wear Masks at School

Recently the CDC issued guidelines that relaxed their stance on masks being worn in schools. The CDC says, “Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

While the CDC is pretty much stating that if your child is vaccinated, a mask is not necessary, Mayor De Blasio is saying otherwise.

At a recent press conference, Mayor De Blasio has stated that students will be wearing masks for the upcoming school year. “It is indoors; it is a lot of people together.” So yes, have masks on your school supply list and pack those masks in the backpacks.

What about the Delta Variant

At the same press conference, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi also shared that “the science indicates that all the authorized vaccines that are currently in use in the United States continue to offer strong protection, not just against the Delta Variant, but all the variants currently circulating in New York City.” While the Delta Variant is spreading worldwide, presently in NYC, De Blasio has not imposed a mask mandate.

