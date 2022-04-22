Celebrate The American Girl X LoveShackFancy First Ever Fashion Collection

Spring is in the air with the American Girl X LoveShackFancy fashion collection. This collab will delight American Girl doll fans and LoveShackFancy’s fashion aficionados of all ages with the colorful and chic collection of mix-and-match, special occasion outfits and accessories exclusively for girls and their American Girl dolls.

Girls will have a spring in their step as they step out in style in these dreamy ensembles. Girls and their dolls will want to whirl and twirl in these gorgeous garden party dresses, pointelle cardigans, flutter-sleeve tops with matching skirts, and more featuring LoveShackFancy’s signature florals, fabrics, and rich details that celebrate the season in style.

We especially love the signature Garden Party doll dress that comes with a free American Girl x LoveShackFancy Paper Doll activity booklet for girls to mix and match their favorite looks.

“Our fans have always loved dressing like their favorite American Girl dolls,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “Our latest fashion drop with LoveShackFancy brings whimsy, charm, and nostalgia to a whole new level with these must-have, vintage-inspired outfits and accessories for perfectly-matched pairings for girls and their dolls. This collaboration also includes memory-making experiences at American Girl retail stores with a featured LoveShackFancy-inspired girl and doll hairstyle at our renowned Dolled Up Salons, tea parties at our legendary American Girl Cafes, and designated shop-in-shops spotlighting the entire Collection.”

“As a mom of two girls, we live for dressing up and making special memories with our American Girl dolls, so this collaboration could not be more of a dream come true,” says LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen. “My daughters and I have always spent time dreaming up the sweetest styles and special occasion looks to match them and their dolls. A tradition close to our hearts, this became the very inspiration behind our new generational, fashion collection with American Girl.”

The limited-edition American Girl x LoveShackFancy collection for girls starts at $35, with the matching doll outfits and related accessories (like Rosy Toes Shoes for dolls and a Tea Party Set) starting at $16.

The girl and doll outfits, plus doll accessories, are available at the American Girl website and at all American Girl U.S. retail stores. And for women looking to join the garden party fun, there’s made-to-match dresses sold exclusively online at LoveShackFancy.com and select LoveShackFancy stores.

