Allergy and Asthma Care of Brooklyn

Do you want a permanent and natural solution for your itchy eyes, runny/stuffy nose, sneezing, and post-nasal drip? What about your allergic wheezing, shortness of breath, or eczema? Do fruits and raw vegetables make your mouth itchy? Are you tired of taking medications that only treat your symptoms but not the problem? If you said yes to any of these questions, then sublingual allergy drops, also known as sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), is the solution you have been waiting for. Allergy drops are a game-changing new treatment that effectively treats all environmental allergens, including pollen, pets, dust, mold, pests, and much more. The drops are safe enough to be used at home and can treat allergies in young children as young as 3. They have also been found to prevent kids from developing asthma and other allergies. Unlike allergy medications that only offer a temporary band-aid for allergy symptoms, allergy drops offer a more permanent solution by addressing the root of the problem.

Allergies are caused by the immune system’s overreaction to harmless particles found in the air. Allergy drops deliver tiny doses of allergens under the tongue in the form of drops, training the immune system to stop overreacting and providing long-term relief for allergy symptoms. In the past, the only way to build up immunity was with weekly allergy shots administered in the allergist’s office. The shots require a 30 minute wait following each visit and are given for 3-5 years. The drops are made using the same extract as the shots yet can safely and easily be administered at home.

Allergy drops are highly effective and can treat a number of conditions including:

allergic eye symptoms

allergic rhinitis “hay fever”

allergic sinusitis

Allergic asthma

Allergic Eczema

Oral allergy syndrome to fruits like apples, peaches, pears, and plums, and raw vegetables such as carrots

Additionally, they have been found to prevent the development of new allergies and of asthma in young children.

Allergy & Asthma Care of Brooklyn, a medical practice providing comprehensive family allergy care in Brooklyn for 20 years, is now offering sublingual allergy drops for environmental allergies. “As a mother of allergy sufferers myself, I know that a lot of needle-phobic kids dread getting weekly allergy shots, and we wanted to provide an alternative treatment to desensitize immune systems. Sublingual Allergy Drops have been used for decades in Europe and are a safe at-home remedy” said double board-certified allergist Dr. Cascya Charlot who is also the founder of the practice. “They also may help children build lifelong immunity to environmental allergens and can prevent the development of asthma and other allergies. I am thrilled that my pollen-allergic kids are on this treatment.”

Benefits of allergy drops:

Viable option for everyone. People of all ages and almost all conditions can take allergy drops.

Lower cost. Drops are “off label” in the US meaning that they are not covered by insurance. Treatment will therefore require a monthly fee for the drop preparation. However, depending on your insurance plans, allergy drops can cost less than shots when factoring in copays and deductibles as well as the cost of over the counter medications.

Fewer clinic visits. Most patients receiving allergy drops need only a few clinic visits per year as opposed to weekly visits for shots. Shots also require a 30-minute wait in a doctor’s office.

More convenient. You can take allergy drops at home or wherever you are, making it much easier to stay with your treatment.

Less medication. Patients typically need less medication to control symptoms after beginning allergy drops.

Enjoy healthier, more productive days. What do you gain from starting drops? Feeling better, more productive and better able to enjoy life and activities that allergies made difficult.

The Allergy and Asthma Care of Brooklyn is one of the only clinics in Brooklyn currently providing an alternative to allergy shots to treat environmental allergies. The drops are available at the practice and to purchase for at-home use. If you don’t live in Brooklyn but would still like to get started on the treatment, the practice will work with you so that the drops can be shipped to your home. “ A lot of people don’t know about this new exciting option. I think it’s critical to spread the word about it especially during the spring, a very difficult time for many people with allergies. Allergy sufferers young and old now have a way to significantly improve their quality of life and permanently change the course of their allergies using a safe and easy treatment that can be done at home”.

For more information about Allergy and Asthma Care of Brooklyn, visit brooklynallergyDR.com or call (347) 564-3211.

If you don’t live in Brooklyn but want to get started on allergy drops email: [email protected].