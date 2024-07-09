Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Where Students with Learning Differences Unlock Their Potential

Struggling to find a supportive environment that meets students’ learning needs? Winston Preparatory School New York, located in Manhattan, offers an individualized learning environment for students ages 8-21 with learning differences, such as dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD).

Winston Prep believes what matters most is developing a deep understanding of how each child learns and creating the right environment to help them reach their full potential. Before a student spends their first day at Winston Prep, the faculty spends weeks designing an academic program tailored to the student’s specific needs. Unlike any other school, Winston Prep groups students based on their learning difficulty, skill level, and educational and social-emotional needs.

Having a faculty of expert learning specialists who deeply understand each student is an integral component of the school’s mission. As a result, students see Winston Prep as the right place for them, where their individual strengths are nurtured and where they will learn how to understand and address their challenges.

Winston Prep’s high school graduation rate is 99.7%. Approximately 80% of Winston Prep graduates attend college, while 20% move on to transitional, vocational post-secondary programs.

“I rarely leave the parent-teacher conference at Winston Prep without tears in my eyes. I am amazed how well these people know my child, how concerned they are about my child, and how much thought and effort these people have given.” – Peter B., Winston Prep Parent.

Another dynamic part of Winston Prep’s model of research-based teaching methods is the innovative Focus Program. Teachers work one-to-one with students every day to address areas of greatest need, to help them develop their own understanding of how they learn, and to nurture their unique strengths. Focus teachers are the first line of communication between families and schools; they provide weekly updates to families, including important observations and current activities and progress within Focus sessions, and in content classes.

Student life on campus is a vibrant blend of academics, extracurricular activities, service learning, athletics, and visual and performing arts programs. These opportunities not only foster essential skill development but also contribute to the overall dynamic and robust school community.

Winston Prep NY accepts students on a rolling basis. Attend an Open House to learn more! Register today at www.winstonprep.edu/open-houses, or contact the admissions office at nyadmissions@winstonprep.edu.

