New York Mavericks Ready to Take the Empire State By Storm as the Northeast’s First-Ever Professional Bull Riding Team

Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, New York and the greater Northeast has officially welcomed a new sports team to their ranks! As both the state’s and region’s first-ever professional bull riding team, the New York Mavericks are ready to make their presence known and bring New York its next sporting world championship.

The New York Mavericks ride out of Brooklyn and Barclays Center, competing in the groundbreaking PBR Teams league. While bull riding is traditionally an individual sport, PBR Teams transforms that notion, with riders banding together in teams, competing as one.

The concept of PBR Teams is simple!

The league is composed of 10 teams, including the Mavericks, and each team field’s a 12-man roster. During the 12-event regular season, each team competes in 28, five-on-five games, with the top scoring team at the conclusion of each game crowned the winner. Their win-loss record then seeds them into the PBR Teams Championship in late October in Las Vegas. In Sin City, the ultimate prize is on the line – PBR Teams World Champion – determined by a four-day progressive elimination tournament.

During the regular season, each team hosts a homestand, with the Mavericks making their New York debut when they welcome the league on Aug. 9-10 to Barclays Center for Maverick Days. During their homestand, the Mavericks will take on the Kansas City Outlaws and Florida Freedom as they look to build early-season momentum.

The New York Mavericks are led by an accomplished coaching staff of World Champions in Head Coach Kody Lostroh and Assistant Coach Ednei Caminhas.

Between Lostroh, Caminhas and the Mavericks’ broader front office, they have assembled a talent-packed team that is ready to proudly represent New York.

The team built its foundation in welcoming World Finals qualifier and former Arizona Ridge Rider Vitor Losnake, and member of the 2023 PBR Teams regular-season No. 2 Kansas City Outlaws Leonardo Castro via the Expansion Draft. Additionally, at the Expansion Draft, they secured Pennsylvania native Braidy Randolph, who was a member of the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Texas Rattlers, and free agents Leandro Zampollo, Ederson Santos and Romario Leite.

Roughly one month later, at the 2024 PBR Teams New Rider Draft, the Mavericks added four up-and-coming talents to the squad, selecting Hudson Bolton, Marco Rizzo, Maverick Smith and Eikson Pereira.

With their homestand now less than a month away, the Mavericks hope to see you at Barclays Center on Aug. 9-10, dawning your best red, white and blue to cheer them to victory.

In bull riding, while much of the attention is on the rider, the bulls are what truly make the sport go. Nothing would be able to happen without bovine athletes. As such a critical part of the sport, bulls are treated with as much care as any other elite athlete, with strict guidelines and regulations put in place to ensure their wellbeing, and dedicated stock contractors making sure their lives are as healthy and comfortable as possible.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Barclays Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. Two-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels, while the code FAM20 will offer a 20% discount on select single day ticket purchases.

See you in August! Go Mavericks!

