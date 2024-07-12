New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
We’re always on the lookout for schools that are shaping education in new and exciting ways. Especially when it comes to education, we want to make sure that our kids get the best possible academic and social experiences. Parents are busy, and it can be challenging to find the time to scope out some of these school treasures, which is why we’ve got the inside scoop on two small public elementary and middle schools, grades K through 6, that should be on your radar: Manhattan Charter School 1 and Manhattan Charter School 2!

Before we jump into what makes these public schools so unique, here’s the rundown about where they are (because we all know how important convenience is in our busy NYC lives): Manhattan Charter School 1 is located at 100 Attorney Street York, NY 10002. MCS1 currently serves grades Kindergarten to 5th grade. Their second location at 220 Henry Street, New York, NY 10002 is transiting to a middle school and serves grades 2nd to 6th.

We love the Manhattan Charter Schools because of their focus on intimate school culture and learning environment through small class sizes. It can be tough for students to get the individualized attention that they need at larger public schools. Manhattan Charter Schools recognizes the importance of small class sizes so that your children will grow, develop, and learn with the support they need along the way. There are never more than 25 students in a class, allowing students to navigate their small environment with confidence, both academically and socially.

Beyond their small class sizes, Manhattan Charter Schools offer a well-rounded education designed to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. All students receive French, Art, Physical Education, Technology instruction, and even daily Music instruction, all beginning in Kindergarten. In addition to the enrichments from elementary school the middle school students will also receive Spanish, International Baccalaureate (IB) inspired curriculum, and be the first middle school in NYC to have access to an AI Lab!

As a result, your kids will be challenged with high expectations, but fully supported to meet and exceed them. Rigorous academics and a robust liberal arts and science program are top priorities for Manhattan Charter Schools, in addition to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Schools are dedicated to demonstrating that all children, regardless of race or economic status, can succeed when given equal access to quality education. And did we mention that both schools offer after school academic support and student clubs? That’s right! With our on-the-go lifestyles, Manhattan Charter Schools get bonus points for their afterschool program, making our lives as parents a little easier.

Want to learn more about Manhattan Charter and figure out if it’s the best fit for your family? Visit their website at www.manhattancharterschool.org

