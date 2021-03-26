New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
Classes

Scoop: Advantage Camps | Tons of Summer Fun Plus an Early Bird Special

Posted on New York FamilyBy

advantage camps

Advantage Camps – tons of summer fun plus an Early Bird Special!  Save 10% when you sign up by 3/31/21!*  Plus earn unlimited $25 credits for referrals!**

Everybody in NYC is looking forward to summer. For city kids, East Side & West, Advantage Camps means fun—with strict safety protocols, of course!  For city parents, Camp means savings –10% off! Advantage Junior Tennis Camp helps players 7 to 17 focus on the game, hone their skills and even compete. Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp is tennis customized for age and ability, for ages 5 to 8! Campers play with kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls, so it’s fun from day one! Two great locations — East Side, Roosevelt Island Racquet Club & West Side, Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club.  Advantage Day Camp, East Side location only, offers swimming, enrichment activities including STEAM projects and chess, plus art, sports and more for kids 5 to 14. There’s even early dropoff and late pickup to take a little pressure off parents. Choose the Camp schedule that works for your family. We’re flexible—and careful! All Camps follow strict safety protocols for staff, Campers and parents.

Sounds great, right? Here’s more. Refer Campers and you’ll earn $25 Camp credits for each person who enrolls. There’s no limit to how many credits you can earn!

To find out more, go to advantagecamps.net. 

Or contact East Side – Chuck Russell at 212.935.0250 or crussell@advantagecamps.net.  West Side – Gabe Slotnick at 212.594.0554 or gslotnick@advantagetennisclubs.com.

*Savings based on weekly rate for full-day camps.  $200/week deposit required by 3/31/21.

**Referred Camper must enroll and be new to Advantage. No limit on how many referrals you can make.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

A Variety of Classes for All Ages at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

CK Kids

Choose from Karate, Dance, Art, Cooking, and More at CK Kids

Aviator Sports

Aviator Sports Provides After School Homework Help and Recreational Activities

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family March 2021