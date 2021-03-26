Advantage Camps – tons of summer fun plus an Early Bird Special! Save 10% when you sign up by 3/31/21!* Plus earn unlimited $25 credits for referrals!**

Everybody in NYC is looking forward to summer. For city kids, East Side & West, Advantage Camps means fun—with strict safety protocols, of course! For city parents, Camp means savings –10% off! Advantage Junior Tennis Camp helps players 7 to 17 focus on the game, hone their skills and even compete. Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp is tennis customized for age and ability, for ages 5 to 8! Campers play with kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls, so it’s fun from day one! Two great locations — East Side, Roosevelt Island Racquet Club & West Side, Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club. Advantage Day Camp, East Side location only, offers swimming, enrichment activities including STEAM projects and chess, plus art, sports and more for kids 5 to 14. There’s even early dropoff and late pickup to take a little pressure off parents. Choose the Camp schedule that works for your family. We’re flexible—and careful! All Camps follow strict safety protocols for staff, Campers and parents.

Sounds great, right? Here’s more. Refer Campers and you’ll earn $25 Camp credits for each person who enrolls. There’s no limit to how many credits you can earn!

To find out more, go to advantagecamps.net.

Or contact East Side – Chuck Russell at 212.935.0250 or crussell@advantagecamps.net. West Side – Gabe Slotnick at 212.594.0554 or gslotnick@advantagetennisclubs.com.

*Savings based on weekly rate for full-day camps. $200/week deposit required by 3/31/21.

**Referred Camper must enroll and be new to Advantage. No limit on how many referrals you can make.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.