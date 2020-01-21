Scoop: Save 10% on All Advantage Camps With the Early Bird Deal

The weather may still be chilly, but it’ll be warm and sunny before you know it, which means it’s time to start thinking about summer camp! Advantage Camps offer you four perfect choices and we’ve secured an exclusive discount for New York Family readers.

Psst…Skip to the end of this email to learn about the special Early Bird Deal for Advantage Camps!

Whether your little one is enchanted with art, science, math, or sports, Advantage Day Camp has it all. Kids 4 to 14 will use their imaginations, get creative, and work off tons of that (seemingly-endless) energy. There’s swimming, art, gym and field sports, enrichment classes, educational excursions — even rock climbing at the Upper West Side location. You can pick and choose how much camp you want, making Advantage Day Camp super flexible. Choose individual days, weekly packages or a season package – even share days or weeks between siblings!

If you’re looking to keep your little ones’ minds sharp throughout the summer and ready to tackle the next school year, Advantage STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) Camp will be right up your alley. Kids ages 5 to 9 explore, discover, and collaborate through STEAM-related challenges and activities. With weekly themes, guest speakers, and small class sizes, Advantage STEAM will engage and inspire your little learners. Advantage STEAM is a half day camp, 9am to noon, but you can add on an afternoon of Advantage Day Camp for a full day of fun.

What’s more, Advantage Day Camp and STEAM Camp have exciting partners for 2020: Kasparov Chess Foundation and Snapology, which offers learning through play with LEGO bricks & more! Advantage Day Camp is also partnering with Sheridan Fencing Academy & Four Corners Creative performing arts!

Are your campers eager to take up a new sport this summer or continue to develop their skills? Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp is the best introduction to tennis! Geared towards players ages 4 to 8, Camp offers a customized experience based on age and ability, with smaller racquets and slower bouncing balls. Learn from quality coaches who receive intensive specialty training in teaching the Net Gen 10 and Under curriculum. QuickStart Tennis is a half day camp, 9am to noon, and you can add on the Advantage Day Camp afterwards.

For bigger kids with more tennis experience (beginners are still welcome!), check out Advantage Junior Tennis Camp. It can be hard to find a camp that gets older kids or teens excited, but Advantage Junior Tennis is perfect for players ages 6 to 17. As NYC’s most established junior tennis program, this camp offers tennis instruction, drills & games, swimming, match play, and cross-training. The camp runs from 9am to 4pm each day with a choice of single or consecutive weeks.

What we especially love about Advantage Camps, besides the incredible flexibility and variety of options, is the way that the activities build confidence and foster new friendships. Marlene B. says: “My daughter made so many new friends last year – guess her shy phase is over!” Kids look forward to each day of camp to see their friends and feel that sense of confidence: “I can hardly sleep the nights before Camp – I just want to get there in the morning!” says Chris T.

Finally, camp should be convenient, and Advantage Camps are easy to get to with both East and West Side locations. There’s even transportation available for full day camps and an extra hour of supervised time before and after camp at no extra charge.

Sign up by February 28, 2020 to save 10% all summer long! For more information, visit www.advantagecamps.net.

For specific questions, see the below contact information:

Advantage Day Camp and Advantage STEAM Camp

East Side: Chuck Russell, crussell@advantagecamps.net or 212-935-0250

West Side: Paul Fontana, pfontana@advantagecamps.net or 646-884-9649

Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp

East Side: Chuck Russell, crussell@advantagecamps.net or 212-935-0250

West Side: Gabe Slotnick, gslotnick@advantagetennisclubs.com or 212-594-0554

Advantage Junior Tennis Camp

East Side & West Side: Steve O’Keefe, sokeefe@advantagetennisclubs.com or 212-935-0250

OR Dave Gilbert, dgilbert@advantagetennisclub.com or 212-935-0250