Scoop: Advantage Camps Are Open for Summer 2020

Advantage Camps are open this summer — starting June 29!

Summer has officially started, and after months of staying indoors, kids are wanting to get outside for some safe fun. At Advantage Camps, kids are able to engage in summer activities on the court while practicing rigorous safety measures. Whether they are beginners or want to improve their skills, Advantage Camps offers a variety of programs for every skill level with locations on the West Side at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club or East Side at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.

Wondering which program is best for your child this summer? We break down each camp so parents can find the best fit for their family.

Advantage Day Camp

Kids between the ages of 5 -14 can participate in a number of activities that range from art, enrichment activities, yoga, tennis, indoor and outdoor sports, weekly STEAM program, and more!

And for parents, there’s tons of flexibility to make it easier for their schedules with early drop-off and early pick-up with no additional charge at either East Side or West Side location. There is even flexibility when signing up for these programs. Parents have the option to sign up for a week, save on multiple weeks, or choose days with their 10-, 20-, or 30 pack. The Advantage Day Camp runs Monday – Friday from 9 am – 4 pm at $785 for one week.

Advantage Junior Tennis Camp

Advantage Junior Tennis Camp is for ages 7 -17, where campers spend full days learning how to play their best game. This camp offers quality programming with just four players per court with a player to pro ratio of 4:1. Campers will learn from expert instructors and participate in engaging games, drills, match play, cross training, and outdoor sports in the afternoons.

There is even flexibility for families with busy schedules where parents can choose a single week, select multiple weeks and save, opt for single days with the 10-, 20- or 30-pack. The Junior Tennis Camp runs Monday – Friday from 9 am – 4 pm, $875 for one week, and campers must bring their own racquets.

Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp

This program is for ages 5 – 8 and is customized for their age and ability. Kids can enjoy fun drills and games, learn to rally sooner, use age-appropriate equipment, play in smaller-sized areas, learn from specialists in teaching children, and have a whole lot of fun!

Parents also have the flexibility to choose from the East Side or West Side location, along with choosing a single week, select multiple weeks and save, or even add afternoons at Advantage Day Camp or the Junior Tennis Camp to create full days. Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – 12 pm and are $405 for a single week.

Safety Precautions

Most importantly, Advantage Camps is making sure that your kids stay safe during these summer programs with the necessary precautions. See below for new safety guidelines.

Staff, campers, and tennis pros must stay home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms

All campers and Advantage employees will have their temperatures checked every day upon arrival

All locations will be cleaned throughout the day and disinfected regularly

Campers will be greeted outside the Club and escorted to their session where they must wear masks until they reach their camp destination

Girls and boys must arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their session

All campers and staff must maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft. at all times

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Campers must bring their own snacks, water bottles, lunches (if desired), and towels

Facilities such as water fountains and vending machines will not be available

With these new guidelines in place, your children can have a safe and fun summer, filled with learning and improving their skills by learning from the best!