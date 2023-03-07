6 Products that Help Tired Mom Skin

Tired mom skin, not sure exactly when this phrase was coined, but there certainly is truth to this term. Stress, weather and that not-so-little thing called lack of sleep can dull our skin. This year’s winter wasn’t as harsh as past seasons, but sum all these factors up and they all can do quite a number on us.

If you’re looking for help in the beauty and health department for your daily skincare regimen -here are six products I have tested and have to look less like a tired mom. Please don’t get me wrong; I’m still tired now but I have brightened up (my face that is!) a bit. Here are 6 products worth checking out!

I am not a beauty editor, but a tired mom who gets little sleep, and my skin shows it. I have learned that beauty is skin deep, especially as I age why I have added vitamins into my routine. I have always used probiotics and I switched to this Hum Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic.

It contains nine strains of probiotics that help balance skin tone. Potent probiotic for clear skin containing non-cystic acne plus prebiotic konjac root for balanced gut health.

So I am obsessed with French beauty products and this Guinot Hydra Beaute Milk has only made me more of a fan. This cleanser doesn’t feel heavy, yet it takes all the gunk out without stripping away the skin and hydrating. My skin has felt softer and while a bit more than a drugstore cleanser; a lot goes a long way and it is worth the price.

Plenty of gadgets and masks promise to combat tired eyes, but these inexpensive pads are perfect when you need to take that edge off weary eyes. While I would need eye surgery (not happening)to fix my tired eyes, these Collagen Eye Pads help take the puff away, which is enormous in my book. I will stick a pack of these eye pads in the fridge for an hour to chill.

The toners of yester- year are different these days. Once made of ingredients that dry the skin, a good one will add to your hydrating routine, like this Hydra Beaute Toning Lotion by Guinot. A good toner will remove that excess dirt and maybe some traces of kid grim that mysteriously make their way into your hair and face. What I love about this toner is that I don’t use it daily (my preference); instead, I use it about three times a week and it has definitely made my skin brighter and softer.

Hair can also benefit from hydration. Guava is natural hydration as it is boosted with nutrients like vitamins B and C that help boost the collagen in hair. The Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray also includes butterfly ginger and avocado and can be used as an all-day nourishment. It can also be used as a hair protector when using heat products.

Lines do not scare me; they tell my story. But dry skin-I can’t handle and after a few years of some severe stress (pandemic!) I incorporated a more potent product into my skincare regime. This serum includes a heightened concentration of Hyaluronic Acid and Aquasilanol, HYDRA SUMMUM Serum. What does this all mean? What it comes down to is this serum provides some hydration and is resourceful. If you are looking to invest in a serum that includes hydrating agencies that can soften while retaining elasticity and smoothness- in that case, this is worth adding to your skincare regimen.