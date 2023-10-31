6 Best Long Island Party Places (kids will love!)

Searching for a birthday party should not be stressful; it is all about fun, right? But when it comes to our kids, we parents want them to experience the most memorable birthday that will provide memories for years. So, yes, there is a bit of pressure as birthdays are a big deal, especially for our kids.

This is why we have found party spots for you that do all the work. This way, you can enjoy the day along with everyone else. From spots perfect for little ones to middle school-age kids to those picky tweens and teens, we have some great party recommendations.

All you need to do is choose the one that works for you, and it’s all a cakewalk from here. Happy festivities!

Adventureland Long Island

2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, NY

631-694-6868

adventureland.us

Host an unforgettable birthday party at Adventureland Long Island! Their birthday parties are a whirlwind of excitement, featuring heart-pounding rides, endless games, delicious food and a whole lot of fun. Guests can choose from Adventureland’s fantastic party packages that are carefully tailored to their needs. Little adventurers will be all smiles zipping around on roller coasters, splashing on water rides, and testing their skills at thrilling games. When it’s time to refuel, Adventureland’s mouthwatering food options will keep everyone satisfied. Join the fun at Adventureland Long Island and make your birthday one to remember!

Bach to Rock

1015 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY , 631-201-1686

bachtorock.com/portwashington

[email protected]

Celebrate like a rock star with music parties at Bach to Rock! They offer music-themed birthday parties for kids and adults, as well as party packages for corporate events. Their parties are a blast for guests, giving everyone the chance to learn and perform hit songs — even if it’s their first time playing an instrument. Their Rock City Birthday Party is perfect for kids 4 to 6 years old who love music, exploration, and creativity. At their Karaoke Birthday Party for ages 6 and up, partygoers get to sing one of their favorite songs and record in a real studio! Rock Birthday Party for ages 7 and up gives partygoers the chance to perform in a real rock band!

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

330 Michael Drive., Syosset, NY

516-762-1300

bouncesyosset.com

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center is an indoor birthday party and play space in Syosset, NY that is perfect for birthday parties, group events, open play, and more! Bounce has the best party packages on Long Island. They offer multiple awesome attractions for birthday parties, including trampoline courts, Adventure Zone, bumper cars, laser tag, soft play, arcade games and more! After the activities, guests enjoy some delicious pizza & cake.

Monster Mini Golf

645 Stewart Ave., Garden City, NY

516-279-4433

monsterminigolf.com/gardencity

410 Commack Rd., Deer Park, NY

631-940-8900

monsterminigolf.com/deerpark

As you step into a world of monsters, prepare to be greeted by friendly human staff who will help you customize every aspect of your child’s party according to their preferences. Monster birthday parties are designed to create an unforgettable experience for your little one and their friends. They are filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of monstrous fun, with private party rooms decked out in spooky decorations. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling and a Virtual Reality Experience. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that your event will never be affected by the weather.

Saf-T-Swim

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk, Little Neck

866-723-3794

saf-t-swim.com

[email protected]

Saf-T-Swim turns every celebration into a splashin’ good time! Their parties feature certified lifeguards, personalized party areas, and welcoming warm-water pools, ensuring that both children and parents create cherished memories.These family-friendly swim parties are versatile, ideal for birthday celebrations, team gatherings, fundraisers, and any special event. The stress of planning vanishes as a dedicated pool party specialist guides you through every detail, from setup to cleanup. Safety remains of utmost priority, with trained lifeguards ensuring secure celebrations for young swimmers. They offer a variety of pool party packages, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your family. Each package includes a private party room, private use of indoor pool, a special keepsake gift for the birthday child and more! Celebrate your birthday at Saf-T-Swim – where memories are made, rain or shine!

Urban Air Lake Grove

3147 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, NY

urbanairlakegrove.com

Make your kid’s birthday party epic at Urban Air Lake Grove, where they take care of everything so you can enjoy the party. All party packages come with a dedicated host, arcade cards, a t-shirt for the birthday kid, party favor scratch-offs, Urban Air socks, tableware, balloons and water for each jumper. All packages include two hours table or room rental (plus setup and cleanup), after which you can stay another hour in the park to continue the fun! Experience all your favorite attractions, including Long Island’s tallest Sky Rider, bumper cars, virtual reality, climbing walls, ropes course, warrior course and dozens of trampolines. Packages start at $369. Book today and have the party of the year!

Psst…check out the 10 Best Fall Hikes In and Around New York !