5 Moms Whose Words and Poems Inspire (and can be found on Instagram)
Inspirational quotes and words of encouragement are always something many of us appreciate. Yet since COVID-19 has come to town more than ever, parents are seeking out words of hope and strength. Luckily there are true poetic goddesses out there.
Here are 5 moms to follow and seek when words are precisely what you need.
Hey, ya’ll. How’s your heart today? It’s my last Thursday being 30—my birthday is Saturday. And I am feeling tender and triumphant all at once. This has been a whirlwind of a year. I feel incredibly grateful to be healthy and alive. Earlier this week, I sent out a newsletter with journal questions that encouraged finding moments of self-celebration. I was looking over my reflections on worthiness that I’m reveling in and wanted to share them with you. . . I am worthy of: authentic friendship sacred+ overflowing love the truth safe conversations with room for disagreement + understanding my own time rest + moments of pause joy room to grieve space to grow peace of mind stillness being fully present in my body healing while black (both myself and others) taking good care of myself . . Community, feel free to add to this list in the comments. #selfcelebrationdiaries . . PS. Registration for my course closes next week. We are almost to capacity, and the excitement is building! I’m very ready to dive into inner-child journaling with you all—link in bio to sign up. . . * If you’re wondering, I purchased my dress from @shoptaylorjay—a black owned business out of Oakland, CA.
you have been sold a lie, babe. 🔥 we all have. for all our lives, we have been repeatedly fed the massive lie that our needs and our desires are too much. this lie is a big, pervasive one. it’s amplified by our inner critic voice who plays it on a toxic loop. it creeps into every corner of your being. 🗣your relationships. 🗣your career. 🗣your body image. 🗣your hobbies and interests. 🗣how you show up for your entire fucking life. and because the lie also leads us to believe that our own desires, our own needs, our own internal compass are not trustworthy, this lie will have you looking for healing everywhere but within yourself. 💔 i’m here to remind that this is complete and total bullshit. what if you started instead from a place of believing: 👉🏻that you aren’t too much, but exactly enough, worthy right now of the things that you want? 👉🏻that your intuitions and instincts and the things you long for are right on the money? 👉🏻that you are actually DESERVING of the things you long for, that you aren’t asking too much?
@theapricotmemoirs in @onewildride_ magazine 🥛✨
