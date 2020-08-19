Back-to-School Wellness Products for Moms: Vitamins, CBD, and More

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the kids head back to school (sort of) we know from the crash course we had in March that COVID-19 has changed how we take care of ourselves. Whether it is sitting in the park bench solo, getting out and having a social distance mom meet up — taking care of you is more necessary than ever. Adding some healthy wellness to your daily regime also never hurts. Staying healthy and sane can be tough especially as we moms enter into another COVID school year.

Here are 8 items perfect to keep you on the wellness path this school year.

*We mention herbal ingredients in some of these products, please check with your doctor if pregnant or nursing or taking for the first time