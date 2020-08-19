Back-to-School Wellness Products for Moms: Vitamins, CBD, and More

As the kids head back to school (sort of) we know from the crash course we had in March that COVID-19 has changed how we take care of ourselves. Whether it is sitting in the park bench solo, getting out and having a social distance mom meet up — taking care of you is more necessary than ever. Adding some healthy wellness to your daily regime also never hurts. Staying healthy and sane can be tough especially as we moms enter into another COVID school year.
Here are 8 items perfect to keep you on the wellness path this school year.
Psst…check out Liquid Gold Vintage: A Black-Owned Curated Online Shop for Nursing and Breast Pumping Moms
*We mention herbal ingredients in some of these products, please check with your doctor if pregnant or nursing or taking for the first time
-
Rae Wellness Multi-Vitamin
A desperate attempt to stay healthy during the COVID pandemic height led me upon a Target where I found these vitamins. The packing is gorgeous, and the description straightforward, the best part is these vitamins are affordable. I started with the multi-vitamin. I soon began to feel less tired, which is saying a lot as I was wiped out at the time. I also noticed that my skin looked refreshed within a few weeks and my nails started to harden, pre-vitamin they were peeling away. The multi-vitamin contains A/C/D/E and all eight B vitamins that support healthy cellular growth. $14.99, raewellness.co
-
Energy Drops by RAE Wellness
I am also using RAE Energy drops, which contain B vitamins and Thiamine. I do not drink coffee and add one-two drops in my water when starting to feel tired. Without feeling jittery, I get a burst of energy, which I need to get me through the day, no nasty side effects. $14.99, raewellness.co
-
CBD Triple Relief Salve By Hudson Valley CBD
Sitting is causing aches and pains for many of us. Unfortunately, with remote schooling and work, there is more sitting in the future. HVCBD is formulated with natural ingredients that help reduce pain and inflammation. The raw hemp is added to stimulate your endocannabinoid system to help restore balance and healing.
This salve is great for everyday aches and perfect for stimulating your muscles after a workout. This is a bit of a miracle worker on your achy parts of your body you didn’t even know could ache. $54.99, hvcbd.com
-
SHEbd Deep Hydration Mask
Give your skin a boost of hydration and CBD with this two-piece sheet mask. This mask is infused with broad-spectrum hemp extract, other natural oils, and plant extracts to promote healthy skin. It is super great if you need a little help to make your skin feel and look rejuvenated. I did this mask before going to bed while watching a movie since you need to wear it for about 20-30 mins and a little extra time after that to have it fully sink in. My face was nice and glowy, even into the next morning (and I am a face sleeper). shebd.com
Price: $90 (5 pack)
-
ReBalance by RAE Wellness
After having positive results with Rae’s multi-vitamin, I decided to give a few more of their products a try. I have added into my monthly regime Rae ReBalance with vitamins A, C, D, and E lavender and superfood mushrooms, which help support hormones and improves mood. I have been stressed. Who hasn’t with 2020 being what it is? These pills have taken that slight edge off I had been carrying for some time. $14.99, raewellness.co
-
Hard-Working New Yorker by Good Fight Herb Co.
I have been taking this immune-building blend for the last few years. I tend to take it around flu season but have been using it daily since the pandemic came into town. With most herbal remedies, check with your doctor that ingredients such as Organic Eleuthero, Astragalus, Catskill mountains Reishi + Maitake, Licorice, and organic sugar cane alcohol are okay for you to consume. $32, goodfightherbco.com
-
Dream On by WTHN
If there was ever a time to get a good night’s sleep, the time would be now as school is approaching in its new crazy form and life, keeping many of us awake at night. This herbal blend includes valerian root, organic ashwagandha root, hops flower, and natural passionflower aerial tops — to name just a few of the ingredients in this mix. Made to lull you to sleep so you’ll wake up well-rested and ready for the day. $45, wthn.com
-