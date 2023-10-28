5 Best Manhattan Party Places Kids Will Love

Birthday Party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least ten months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.

And, of course, all parents want their kids to have an amazing birthday party. Fortunately, we got you covered! What if we told you we could take a large chunk of that worry from your to-do list? We can, as we have 5 of the best spots to throw a birthday party in and around Manhattan.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre

434 Lafayette Street

800-BLUE-MAN

blueman.com

Want to party like a Blue Man? Whether you’re celebrating a 5th or 50th, Blue Man Group’s birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. For groups of 10 or more, get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for the birthday child and guests to create a memorable adventure. Their birthday packages include party bags, a photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art (for the birthday child) and a personal birthday greeting on LED board. Don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh and party with Blue Man Group!

Dance Workshop

154 East 64th Street, New York, NY

917-388-2013

danceworkshopny.com

[email protected]

With an energetic staff ready to bring the best dance party ever, Dance Workshop is the spot for your child’s next birthday party! Guests will learn trendy Hip-Hop/Pop dances, play some of the coolest games, and have playlists curated specifically to the birthday king or queen! The party child chooses the theme and a few of their favorite musical artists, and the Dance Workshop makes their dreams come true! Dance Workshop handles the setup and teardown, provides themed decorations (specified by the client), and orders food and beverages for party guests. They have all of your party planning details covered.

Soccer Stars

soccerstars.com

Soccer Stars, a top youth soccer program in NYC for over 20 years, offers fun and exciting birthday parties for kids ages 1-12. Their premier location is the largest indoor turf field on the UWS. Choose from seven Manhattan locations or have Soccer Stars coaches come to you at the party destination of your choosing. Whether your child is a soccer expert or an enthusiastic beginner, their coaches turn your child’s birthday into an unforgettable soccer extravaganza! Everyone, even non-soccer players, get in on the fun with movement exploration through imaginative group activities. Your party will be custom fit for your needs, delivering fun and age-appropriate games for all while you sit back and enjoy the fun! Soccer Stars party coordinators manage every step of the process for you. Choose from multiple packages including custom add-ons, favors, decorations, and more.

Urban Air Brooklyn

4422 2nd Ave., Brooklyn, NY

347-732-5438

UrbanAirBrooklyn.com

[email protected]

Urban Air Brooklyn takes your child’s birthday party to new heights! Spend a day of fun with the family and you’ll see why Urban Air Brooklyn is the best place for jumping, climbing, riding, playing, and fun for all ages! Kids’ birthday parties at Urban Air are a fun way to celebrate with friends and family, especially if you want to host a party they’ll be talking about for a long time. To make things easy, a party host, balloons, plates, napkins, and forks are included to make for a stellar party. Urban Air Brooklyn has it all, making it a top choice for kids’ birthday parties. Start planning your epic party today!

Wildlife Conservation Society

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx NY

bronxzoo.com/birthday-parties

Planning a wildly fun birthday party is easy with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s experienced team! WCS’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday party packages catered to your needs. Parties include park admission for your group, a private party room, guided exhibit experiences, up-close encounters with animals and more. Dedicated educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. From party prep to goodie bags, they’re with you each step of the way. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park. Explore different packages at the zoos and aquarium to plan the best birthday for your party animal. Get the party started at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, or New York Aquarium!

