25 NYC *Free* Things Bucket List for Families to Do from Now until Winter

We love New York but , yes, it can get spendy and when you have kids who doesn’t like to know about all the free things you can do in our city? For truly we have so many options for families to enjoy the day in Gotham without breaking the bank. Check out our list of all the free things you can do now and later in New York City!

1. Bring the kids to any of the free outdoor movies offered around the city, such as the Intrepid Museum Summer Movie Series, the Bryant Park Film Festival, and Movies Under the Stars at NYC Parks

2. In the Summer take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools

3. Visit the New York Aquarium (for free admission, go after 3 pm on Wednesdays – reserved tickets required)

4. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online

5. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park

6. Walk the Highline, check out the plants and this cool urban oasis New Yorkers love

7. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building

8. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty

9. Visit the flowers, and livestock, in the fall season enjoy the Amazing Maize Maze at Queens Farm which is free (except on special admission days)

10. Take your skater to a skate park -open all year round but pass during a snow storm or when iced for safety

11. Go fly a kite at Central Park

12. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life

13. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney-check out art by Edward Hopper, Alice Neel and more

14. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock

15. Free Ice Skating at The Rink, located at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park-check out the website for free slots

16. Head over to Central Park, where the park’s 18,000 trees turn into a beauty of fall hues; the best part is that the change of seasons happens a bit later than Upstate.

17. Enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov 24th. Located at Central Park West, Columbus Circle, or Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 38th Street in Manhattan

18. Enjoy a holiday tradition and check out NYC’s holiday windows. Windows go up around the third week of November. The must-check-out windows are Bloomingdale’s, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Macy’s: Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, 19.Louis Vuitton and more.

20. Visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (which usually goes up mid-November) at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.

21. Take a walk across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge

22. Take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

23. Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park

24. Visit a local library for a story time-one of the best play spaces for kids

25. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing