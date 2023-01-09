The Best Winter Lodges and Resorts Near NYC for Families 2023

People are just itching to get away from home and take a much needed vacation with their family. Although it might be difficult to hop on an airplane and get away at the moment, there are some great winter lodges and resorts that you can visit for the ultimate winter vacation.

Whether you’re looking for a lodge nearby or one that’s a bit of a drive away, here are a few winter lodges and resorts we think are perfect for all NYC families!

1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ 07419

(973) 862-4351

1 hr 20 min from Midtown

At Crystal Springs Resort you are sure to get the ultimate vacation experience! Enjoy some much needed family time while crafting, relaxing in one of the resort’s three pool complexes, playing in the game lounge and arcade and so much more.

While you visit, make sure to stop by and check out the resort’s eco-friendly ice skating experience, Glice skating.

600 State Route 44/55, Highland, NY 12528

800-647-2624

1 hr 45 min from Midtown

The Rocking Horse Ranch Resort is the perfect place for your family’s next adventure. There are so many amazing activities that will make for a jam-packed day of fun.

Kids will love trying out all of their outdoor activities offered at their Winter Fun Park while parents can relax in their new Eldorado Hot Springs. If you’re an animal lover, be sure to try out the resort’s horse adventures that offer riding for all skill levels.

1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop, PA 18357

(855) 345-7759

2 hr from Midtown

The Skytop Lodge is known as the grandest family resort in the Poconos and is a great place to bring the whole family. From skiing and tubing to axe throwing and tree top adventure courses, this resort has the perfect activity for every guest. After experiencing a luxury family vacation at this lodge, you may never want to leave!

1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, NY 12561

(855) 883-3798

2 hr from Midtown

Not only is the Mohonk Mountain House relatively close to New York City, but it is also known as Hudson Valley’s Most Iconic Resort. Mohonk wants to make sure that families are relaxing and having fun when they visit, which is why three meals and unlimited activities are included in your stay!

Take part in fun outdoor activities like snow tubing and winter hiking or spend time at their indoor pool or their award winning spa.

731 Welcome Lake Road, Hawley, PA 18428

(800) 966-3562

2 hr 15 min from Midtown

Voted the #1 family resort by USA Today, The Woodloch Pines Resort has over 30 activities scheduled everyday and has tons of nightly entertainment options so every guest has something fun to look forward to each day.

Make sure your kids try out the resort’s amenities such as the indoor splash zone, go carts and ice skating. Parents, on the other hand, can spend some time taking a paint and sip class or winding down at their spa.

2000 NYS Route 392, Cortland, NY 13045

(800) 955-2754

3 hr 45 min from Midtown

If your family is big into skiing or other outdoor activities, you’re going to want to book a trip to Greek Peak Mountain Resort! This resort is home to the biggest ski resort in Central New York with over 40 different trails to choose from.

Families can spend a day on the slopes. For those who might be new to skiing or snowboarding, Greek Peak also offers lessons from professional certified instructors.

When you want to take a break from skiing, the resort also has a fun water park that’s always popular with kids, or you can stop by their Adventure Center to try out other fun outdoor activities like snow tubing and their Mountain Coaster.

7 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, NY 12946

518-523-0505

5 hr from Midtown

Located in the Adirondacks’ High Peaks region of Upstate New York, the Whiteface Lodge is a popular destination for parents to get some serious relaxation while the kids have fun!

This lodge has a large list of things to do with the family from ice skating and swimming in their indoor and outdoor pools to sitting by the campfire and making some delicious s’mores.

Guests can also register their kids for Whiteface’s children’s programs so parents can sneak away for a spa day or hike while your kids make arts & crafts or participate in a scavenger hunt.