The Best of Sweet Suite Toys: The Sweetest Toys for Fall

We had the sweetest time at Sweet Suite @ Home, learning from the toy experts and playing with toys virtually to get the scoop on what’s hot now in toyland for kids of all ages. Here are some of our favorites for fall:

Budget-Friendly Fun (Under $25 )

The best-selling Blume dolls now have Blume Petal Pets in a flower pot you can blume over and over again! Each colorful flower magically blumes to reveal a collectible charm bracelet (which can turn into a leash for your pet!) and Petal Pet hiding inside! $7.99.

Little Live Pets Lil’ Dippers is an interactive pet fish that captures the magic of bringing home a real fish from the pet store. When you dip the bag into the water, the magical fish swims right out into its new home. Lil’ Dippers move around like real fish and follow a feeding bottle along the tank when they’re hungry. $12.99

Care Bears Unlock the Magic Interactive Figures feature two ways to play — you can play with your Care Bears friend one-on-one or bring in additional Care Bears for fun group play. Have fun playing with your Care Bears friend as your touch unlocks 50+ reactions and surprises like singing, telling jokes, and sharing feelings. $14.99

Educational Play

Crayola STEAM Science Kits are not only educational but fun. Each kit is designed to teach kids various science experiments behind four different themes: Paper Flowers, Space, Liquid and Gross using water-based experiments. We especially enjoyed the Paper Flowers Science Kit where colors bloom before your very eyes! Using the magic of physics and capillary action, this hands-on educational toy lets kids learn about the science of water “wicking” as they create colorful paper flowers. $19.99

Learning at home can now be a family affair with hand2mind’s Learning at Home Cross-Curricular Family Engagement Kits. Enjoy 42 days of grade-specific instruction, games and support designed to engage students as they build essential math and literacy skills through hands-on activities that supplement classroom learning in a home environment. $59.99

The Learn-A-Lot Avocados have feelings, and they’re not afraid to show it! Kids build early fine motor, color, and social-emotional learning skills with every spin of the Learn-A-Lot Avocados. Sized just right for little hands, this set’s four avocados pop apart and click shut with ease, helping kids build hand strength, coordination, and other essentials of fine motor skills development every time they open and close. $16.99

Build and Play

Power Treads are all-surface vehicles that you build and​ unleash! Design and customize the treads on your all-surface vehicle and then build epic trails using the modular track set. Set up stunts, obstacles and challenges for your Power Treads to power over, under and through using found objects and household items. With 1000+ courses, you can build any trail at unlimited scale! $29.99

We are super excited for the newest sets in LEGO DOTS that are great for level building and interactive play. With LEGO® DOTS sets, kids can explore different ways to express themselves with bracelets or room décor items that they can assemble, design and decorate again and again. There are no rules with these sets, just blank canvases, colorful tiles and a child’s imagination. Starting at $4.99

Crafts & DIY:

Crystal Secrets Single Treasure Pack gets kids ready for a big surprise with this mystery animal charm bracelet, glimmering with a colorful Swarovski™ crystal. Each collectible bracelet features one of eight adorable animals. This Swarovski™ crystal embellished bracelet kit is a fun DIY project with a big surprise. Each bracelet includes an adorable, mystery animal charm kids will love collecting. $9.99

Write, draw and create in delicious chocolate with the better-than-ever Chocolate Pen! The new kid-friendly design automatically loads the pen with chocolate while the warming tray keeps your chocolate candy melted and ready to go. At the touch of a button you can write words, draw one-of-a-kind designs, or use the 40 molds to make rainbows, hearts and other fun shapes. Your DIY creations will magically harden in minutes and make a perfect gift for friends and family to enjoy. $29.99

The new Insta Studio by WeCool Toys has everything you need to shoot your own viral videos! Equipped with an adjustable arm to shoot at the best angle possible, this device allows kids of all ages to shoot viral videos hands free. From cooking, crafts, and slime, children have the freedom to create all types of videos, and it includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix ins. $19.99

Dolls

Hairdorables Hair Art Series lets you customize their “Big Hair Don’t Care” attitudes with the name barrette featuring a printed hair art extension. Each doll comes in a reusable plastic carrying case and features a fashion forward look with tons of unique accessories. The Hairdorables Hairmazing Prom Perfect Fashion Dolls are dressed in glamourous evening gowns showcasing each of their stylish personalities and a “Prom Hair, Don’t Care” attitude. Hairdorables Longest Hair Ever have well, longer hair than ever! Braids, waves & crimps – all of your faves are rockin’ the longest locks. These Hairdorables’ fashionable new looks perfectly capture their unique personalities, and now they have even more hair to brush and style! Starting at $12.99

Rainbow High™ Fashion Dolls each with her own bold personality, two outfits and shoes, beautiful color hair that can be brushed and styled. Each doll can strike a pose for photos with their posable arms and legs. Collect the rainbow™! Catch the bold fashions and even bolder drama of the characters’ first year at Rainbow High on their new animated series, premiering this fall. $26.99

Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Playset. This adorable stylish backpack is a fun fashion accessory all on its own! Unzip to reveal the secret bedroom playset and fashion closet hidden inside! So many details and small play pieces including a real floor-length mirror, fold-out bed with pillows and blanket, and closet with working drawers and hangers. The playset accessories even match the animal-themed details of each character. Two styles available in pink and black, each with a limited-edition Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ soft fashion doll. When finished playing, pack everything up and take the backpack on-the-go for play any time. $39.99

Tech Toys

Starting with Botley 2.0, this friendly coding robot has all-new tricks and functions that provide endless hours of screen-free STEM fun, helping kids learn hands-on coding and critical thinking skills without the need for a phone or tablet. $54.99

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customize in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Build your community from scratch on a deserted island brimming with possibility. Players create a personal getaway and customize a character, home, decorations and even the landscape itself; collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools; and then, use what you create to give your island a personal touch. Then show off and play in your paradise whenever and wherever you want. $59.99

Bring Pixies to life with Crystal Flyers, the first-ever Hatchimals Pixies that can really fly with your help! Remove your Crystal Flyers Pixie from her egg and charge her with the included USB cable. When she’s fully charged, she’s ready to air dance! Switch your Pixie on and watch as her glittery wings begin to flutter and spin. Let her go and she’ll magically fly – use your Pixie Power to guide her! $29.99

Fun and Games

Hands Full is endless, tangled fun for the whole family! The challenge is to keep your hands full while you jump, high five, shake, dance, twist and more! With three games in one, 15 fun moves and over one million crazy combinations this interactive family game always gets out of hand! $24.99

Drone Home™ is an “out of this world” game by PlayMonster! In this race to outer space, players launch aliens down the ramps, racing to land inside the drone so they can fly home. But beware — there’s a delay once you make it in, so others can knock you out! If you stay in and your alien escapes when the drone lifts off, you’re one step closer to winning! Get rid of all your aliens first to win! $21.99

The Roblox Celebrity Adopt Me: Pet Store Play Set lets kids relive their favorite Roblox adventures or create your own with this unique playset, featuring three iconic characters and loads of accessories. Mix and match parts to build your own unique Roblox character. Each package comes with a redeemable code to unlock an exclusive virtual item on Roblox $49.99

Pop Culture & Entertainment

The new JoJo Siwa Singing Doll sings her new hit song, “Worldwide Party!” Just like the outfit she wore on tour, JoJo’s rainbow fringe inspired top and shimmer black pants will light up any stage. The Singing JoJo Doll will inspire young Siwanatorz to be themselves through empowering and uplifting positive play! $19.99

Kids will love the new PAW Patrol Dino Patroller, the first-ever motorized PAW Patrol team vehicle! Featuring room for all six pups, oversized wheels, a projectile launcher and an exclusive Chase and T. rex dinosaur action figure, the Dino Patroller is ready to roll! Create your own prehistoric missions just like in the hit show again and again. Go on action-packed dino rescues with the PAW Patrol and the Dino Rescue Dino Patroller! $59

Discover fun adventures with the Mira, Royal Detective Dolls, inspired by Disney Junior’s new show, Mira, Royal Detective. Mira comes dressed in her lovely iconic outfits from the show. She comes with her magnifying glass necklace, which kids can use to detect hidden patterns on her clothing. The dolls promote imaginative play, allowing kids to reenact their favorite cases from the show. $14.99