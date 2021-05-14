Spring and Summer Toys for Kids!

Kids all over NYC are more than ready to spring into action for some outdoor fun and spring play time! We have you all set with these fun items to get out and move, enjoy water and bubble play, create and build, and relax and de-stress.

Get Out and Move

Schwinn will have kids of all ages revved up and ready to go out and bike ride! Little kids love the Schwinn Krate EVO with its tons of color options and fun features. Parents love that it has a SmartStart frame, tool-free seat adjustments, and removable training wheels. Big kids will love the Schwinn High Timber and that this 21-speed mountain bike is perfect for exploring every corner of the great outdoors. Parents will love its strong steel frame and alloy linear-pull brakes that promise precision stopping. They will also love that it comes in both a step-through frame design and a standard straight top-tube orientation and the step-through frame allows for shorter riders to get their leg over the bike. Starting at $169

Razor is our long-standing go-to ride for city kids and they are sure to flip for the Electric Party Pop Scooter. Kids will love that it is lined with fun, bright lights, bringing the party with them wherever they scoot, turning every ride into a celebration thanks to the multi-color LED light on and below the deck and a light-up front wheel. It’s a ray of light! Parents will love the safety features from the brand they know and trust. $44.78

The Tonka Steel Classics Mighty Dump Truck is built for hauling! This sturdy, steel construction vehicle is ready for the toughest loading jobs Kids will love the endless fun of this realistic dump truck, moving the bed up and down to trigger its unloading action! Parents will love that it is constructed Tonka tough with real steel and is guaranteed for life! $29.99

Goliath – Phlat Ball is a unique sports toy that transforms from a 9″ flying disc to a 6″ fun ball when thrown – it’s like a Frisbee ball! Kids will love that they throw a disc and then catch a ball, adding a new twist to their traditional game of catch. Parents will love that it packs flat, so it’s easy to slip into a backpack or suitcase, and that if it happens to land on a sloped roof, it pops open and rolls right off! $12.99

Get your body moving and amp up your hula hoop game to the next level with the Light Up Designer Hoop by Kess. Parents will love that it is made with a fashionable mesh to create a cool but functional grip. Kids will love that it is made with light-up technology that allows for colorful play with enhanced visual effects.

Or get hopping with the Ultra Light Up Ice Hopper, a glitter-filled, light-up take on a classic toy. Kids will love that as it spins around, the toy sparkles with liquid glitter providing for colorful play with a fun shine effect. Parents will love the active play and endless fun! Starting at $7.99

Water and Bubble Play

Have a bubble blast with the Maxx Bubbles Flower Pot. Kids will love this adorable bubble blower where the center of the pretty, pink flower is a super big bubble blower! Kids will also love extending their pretend play with the bonus watering can to feed their flowers and two leaf petals and two flower wands. Parents will love that they just fill the pot with bubble solution and the flower bubbler projects big bubbles for kids to chase and play with, and that it includes bubble solution for hours of bubble fun! $17.99

Lilly Tikes Sand & Sun Ami (also Lilly and Tommy) is a cute and cuddly doll always ready for a day at the beach (or playing pretend beach day anywhere). Kids will love that she’s water safe, so they can play with her in the bath, pool or by the ocean. Parents will love that in addition to water play, when she’s not bathing or swimming, she loves to make sandcastles and starfish with the included bucket, shovel, moldable sand and starfish sand mold. $19.99

Create bigger and better bubbles with Glove-A-Bubbles! Kids will love making 1000s of bubbles just by waving their bubble glove through the air. They will also love Glove-A-Bubbles eye-catching colors and favorite character designs like PAW Patrol. Parents will love that each Glove-A-Bubbles packet contains a re-sealable bag filled with bubble solution that is 100% recyclable $1.99

Go swim with Robo Fish, the super realistic toy fish that comes to life and swim as soon as it touches water. Kids will love that the tiny robo-pet mimics the actions of a live fish, swimming in five different directions and diving over six feet. They will also love the magic of the color-changing fish scales, transforming in hues when it hits the water and that it returns to its original color when it is pulled out of the water and scales are dried.. $7.99

Everyone loves water balloon action and Crazy Bunch O Balloons now comes with a new mix of multi-colored balloons for added water excitement. Kids will love that their favorite water balloons that let them fill and tie 100 balloons in 60 seconds now come with a spark of color because each Bunch O Balloons stem will come with a completely new mix of multi-colored balloons. And parents will love that they are fully recyclable. Starting at $6.99

Relax and De-Stress

With the Hide Inside! Collection from Crazy Aaron’s kids will love seeking six unique pieces that each of these three clear based putties have to offer. Kids will have a slimy good time searching for spontaneous expressions amongst the smiling faces, shadowy creatures within the woods or the bothersome bugs throughout the greenery, and are completely captivated with the challenge of discovering them all! $9.99

Top Trenz is the ultimate one stop shop for all your pop and fidget needs. Parents will love that these fun, bubble popping fidget toys reduces stress and keep kids’ hands busy! Kids will love the colors and designs, choosing from fan favorites like OMG! Mega pops gummy bear keychains, OMG pop fidgety tie dye hearts, dinosaurs, unicorns, and more! Starting at $8

The Squishville Mystery Mini Plush Assortment is an adorable and squishy assortment of kids’ favorite Squishmallows plush characters in a mini 2-inch size. Kids will love these squishy mystery mini-Squishmallows plush toys come with a fashion accessory they squeeze into. Mix and match fashions with every 2-inch Mini-Squishmallows plush in your squishy world. Parents will love that the world of Squishville is made of super soft addictively squeezable material to help kids relax while they squish and play. $4.99

Crayola’s Scribble Scrubbie Pets Backyard and Cloud Clubhouse sets include a brand-new Scribble Scrubbie innovation: scented markers! Kids will love to chill out as they color and clean their Scribble Scrubbie again and again while taking in the sweet scents, including blueberry, orange and lemon. Parents will love that the Scribble Scrubbie Pets set come with two new pets, three fruit scented Ultra-Clean Washable Markers, one scrub brush, one tub, one slide, and more. $14.99

Land of Dough is the perfect, natural play dough. Kids will love that it is a treat for the senses and that is sprinkled with glitter! Parents will love that it is handmade from all-natural ingredients, plant-based colors, and compostable glitter at home in the USA, and all Crazy Aaron’s products are made with the help of exceptional individuals challenged with intellectual, physical, and other disabilities. $12

Create and Build

Crayola sidewalk chalk is an outdoor fun essential! Kids will love exploring the limitless possibilities of BIG outdoor artwork in bright and bold colors with the 24-count and 48-count Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk. Parents will love that the washable sidewalk chalk encourages artistic creativity and social outdoor play for boys and girls – and is easy to clean!

Create an adjustable backpack, hair accessories or tote, and turn any ordinary fabric into a tie-dye treasure with all-inclusive kits from It’s So Me! Kids will love the process of making a tie-dye masterpiece using designs like trendy twists, sweet stripes, stylish sunbursts, and more. They’ll love learning how to personalize a new trendy accessory, or any plain fabric, with tons of to-dye-for projects! Parents will love that kids just find their design, add water, apply dye in the included tub, then set and dry! $9.99

Creatto is a simple yet versatile building system that consists of just two primary components that can be woven together into countless 3D creations. Parents will love that the flexible yet durable plastic tiles interlock quickly and easily for all skill levels; no additional materials or hardware required! Kids will love that each Creatto kit includes assembly instructions for four different configurations, but the possibilities are limited only by your imagination. Plus, they can add strings of colored LED lights to illuminate your works of art from the inside out.

Snap Circuits My Home Plus teaches the fundamentals of electricity and green technology in a FUN and hands-on way. Kids will love learning how power gets to your home, how power travels inside your walls, what happens when you turn on a light, what happens when the power goes out, what are fuses, circuits breakers, and more! Parents will love that they learn about green energy and how to conserve energy in their home as kids build over 50 exciting STEM based projects based on electric circuits in most homes.

Kids will love coloring with Chalk Alive, making sidewalk chalk masterpieces and transforming them into an exciting augmented reality experience! Kids use the chalks to color in the stencils; download the free, interactive Chalk Alive mobile app; scan the art, snap a photo using the app; and watch the drawings come alive in 4D! Parents will love seeing the wonder of their kids’ imagination coming to life! $4.97