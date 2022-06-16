Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort: The Perfect Family Getaway in Curaçao

Growing up, I never was given the chance to travel outside of the United States. I watched as my friends and peers went on trips across the globe and got to visit all of these amazing places while I sat at home hoping to one day be able to hop on a plane and explore. So when I was offered the opportunity to head to the beautiful island of Curaçao and visit Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, I jumped at the chance and got ready to go out on my first adventure!

This Dutch-Caribbean Island is right off the coast of Venezuela and is known for its beautiful beach-lined coves as well as its expansive coral reefs. Curaçao is also the home to a lot of wildlife- one of them being flamingos which I had a chance to see while on an island tour- making this the perfect destination for any family to try!

Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort

As soon as you arrive at this all-inclusive resort, you are brought into a tropical paradise that guests of all ages will enjoy. This hotel was originally built in 1968 and was a popular resort that many tourists and locals liked to visit. Since then Corendon purchased the hotel, gave it a whole new look and in July 2020 the Mangrove Beach Resort Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort opened its doors.

Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort is made up of 399 rooms, with many of the rooms featuring a king-size bed alongside two single beds to accommodate a family, and each room has a private balcony or patio that looks over either the Caribbean Sea resort poolscape or the Tropical Mangrove Forest.

Family-Friendly Activities On The Resort

Sometimes in All-inclusive resorts, you can have a difficult time keeping your kids entertained. At the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, there are a ton of activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. The resort has a total of four pools on the property that kids can spend hours swimming in!

The resort staff also wants to make your experience even more memorable, which is why they host daily poolside games for all guests. If your family is looking to dip their feet in the island’s beautiful ocean water, then head down to the resort’s own private white sand beach where the kids will have a blast playing in the water while the parents relax under the tiki umbrella or private cabanas.

If you have some adventurous little ones in the group, you have to head over to the Aqua Park on the resort which has six waterslides and is the home of the popular “King Cobra” waterslide that, from personal experience, is the best slide of them all and is a must try for all visitors.

For the kiddos who are looking to get out of the water for a little bit but still want to have some fun, the resort also has a submarine-themed playground that kids can play on throughout the day.

Now it is a vacation which means it’s important for the parents to have a little bit of fun too! That’s why the resort also offers babysitting services (at an additional cost) so parents can go out and relax without having to worry about watching over the kids.

Dining at Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort

No matter what kind of food you are craving, the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort has something that every guest will enjoy! Breeze is the resort’s open buffet and is the main restaurant for guests. Whether you are in the mood for some comfort food or are looking to try some local favorites, guests can take advantage of all the great food that Breeze has to offer for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The resort also has other dining options that guests can reserve time slots for. During my stay, I had the opportunity to try the resort’s Tavern Seafood Restaurant which had some delicious seafood options and a beautiful view of the ocean to admire during your meal.

I also was able to try Cor & Don’s BBQ Restaurant which is a definite favorite of mine ( and to other guests who were there since there was a huge line to get in every night). Their menu has many signature BBQ dishes and the portions are huge and delicious.

Other notable restaurants that families will love are the Dushi Sushi Club (The word “Dushi” is actually a common word used in Curaçao and can be used to praise the food, a person, or a pleasing place), as well as Ristorante Siciliano.

Family-Friendly Activities Off the Resort

Aside from the many benefits that are available on the resort, there are so many fun things to do on the island. I had the opportunity to take a walking tour through the Otrobanda District, which is known as the cultural heart of Willemstad and is filled with beautiful and colorful buildings and street art that families can admire. There are also many shops and restaurants to try in the area that can give your family a little taste of the culture that Curaçao has to offer.

To get to the Otrobanda District, families will have to cross over the Queen Emma Bridge, which was built in 1888 and was named after the Dutch Queen. This floating pontoon bridge connects the Otrobanda and Punda quarters and, when a boat needs to go by, detaches and swings to one side to let them pass. If you are headed in that direction at night, you will also be able to see that the bridge lights up in rainbow colors!

Like I said earlier, Curaçao has some beautiful beaches located around the island, but one of my favorites was the Grote Knip. This world-renowned beach is located between two large cliffs and is the perfect spot for families to snorkel and swim. If you’re feeling adventurous during your trip, families are also able to try cliff jumping!

Other Kid-Friendly Recommended Activities:

Children’s Museum Curaçao: Although I didn’t have a chance to visit, both the concierge and my tour guide recommend this popular museum where kids will have a chance to explore their interactive exhibit zones that are made to spark kids’ creativity and imagination!

Go Swimming with Dolphins: It’s not everyday that you get to swim with some of the most beautiful creatures in the sea, so it’s time to take advantage of the opportunity! Dolphin Academy Curaçao has dolphin swims available for kids and their parents where you will be able to swim alongside the animals and learn how to engage them with different signs and signals. For younger members of the family, Dolphin Academy also has dolphin encounters where you will stand on a submerged platform and interact with the dolphins without having to swim with them!

Covid Precautions in Curaçao

As of June 5, 2022, there are no Covid-19 related measures that travelers coming into the island have to take. In order to return to the U.S., you are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before traveling. Here are a few COVID-19 testing spots located around the island:

For more information about Curaçao, visit curacao.com. To book a stay or learn more about the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, go to corendonhotels.com.

