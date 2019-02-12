11 Great Black History Month Events

Black in Brooklyn

Take a trolley tour through the lives and struggles of several prominent black New Yorkers in honor of Black History Month. Here, you and your family can examine how the diversity, racism, and activism that took place on the very streets of New York has brought the city closer to equality with Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman. Along with highlighting the lives and efforts of abolitionists and notable black New Yorkers, Richman will take you to the monuments of courageous men and women who accomplished so much despite their struggle for equality. Educate your children, educate yourselves, and take a trolley ride through Brooklyn to here the tales and see the sights of so many who fought for freedom in New York and in America.