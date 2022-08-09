10 Sunflower Fields Near New York City

Sunflower season is right around the corner! While there aren’t many farms with sunflower fields in the five boroughs, there are plenty of choices in the surrounding areas to see these towering-tall flowers.

These fields provide the perfect photo opportunity for you and your family. Plus, many of these farms with host entire sunflower festivals full of activities perfect for a summer or fall afternoon.

Here’s a roundup of 10 sunflower fields near New York City to visit!

New York

This sunflower maze in Manorville is the perfect photo op spot for you and your family. Water Drinker’s Sunflower Festival is open seven days a week, with extended “Sunset Saturday” hours on Saturday evenings. Admission is $15 per person during the week and $20 per person on Saturday and Sunday. When you’re not taking pictures with the beautiful flowers, play a round of mini golf on the nine hole course, meet some of the farm’s barnyard animals or jump on the farm’s jumbo jump pad. Water Drinker Family Farm is also pet friendly, so it’s sure to be a fun time for the whole family.

New Hampton’s Sunflower Valley Farm begins their season for the year on Aug. 12. Visit the farm and maybe even take home some sunflowers of your own: admission to the farm includes three cut flowers. Take lots of pictures and be sure to tag the farm on social media. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12 and free for children under 5.

The sunflower maze at Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton is the perfect place to spend a summer day. There are plenty of spots in and out of the maze for photo opportunities. Relax among the flowers with some Hershey’s ice cream (sold on the farm) and maybe pick up some fresh produce from the farm stand while you’re there. The farm is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Garden of Eve’s Sunflower Fest on Long Island will be happening throughout the month of August and for as long as the flowers are in bloom. The 5 acre field holds over 100,000 flowers, and it’s the only certified organic U-Pick sunflower field on Long Island. Tickets to the Sunflower Fest is $9.95 during the week and $11.95 on the weekend. Admission includes unlimited access to the sunflower field as well as photo ops, pedal karts, farm animals and more.

Connecticut

Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards has a maze for a good cause. Visit Connecticut’s original sunflower maze and find your way through 350,000 vibrant flowers, and $1 of every admission goes towards Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Every visitor gets a Maze Passport, which features fun trivia questions that will help you find your way through the maze. The orchard also includes a 10-foot viewing platform, perfect for scenic views and unbeatable group photos. Have a fun night at the orchards while supporting a good cause.

The Sunflower Fest at the Farm Woodbury is in full swing from Aug. 4 through 21. Walk through 18 varieties of flowers over four acres of land, maybe even take a few home for an additional charge. There are plenty of other offerings included in the festival as well. Buy produce or plants from the farm stand, stop by the food trucks stationed at the festival on weekends. Take part in some of the other experiences offered alongside the festival, like knitting classes, yoga and painting classes.

New Jersey

The sunflower trail at Alstede Farms in Chester is open everyday throughout the season, typically through October. Admission to the trail is included in the farm’s pick your own admission. Take a scenic tractor-drawn wagon ride around the farm and learn about how plants and food are grown.

The flower season at Ort Farms in Long Valley is due to begin at the end of August. Take a relaxing trip through the farm’s sunflower walk and take advantage of the Instagram-worthy backdrop. While your there, stop by the farm market to see what’s new.

A ticket to the New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms in Washington gets you access to gorgeous photo op areas, the farm’s animal barnyard area, a hayride around the farm and admission to the picking fields. There are also some amenities available for an additional cost, like food from a selection of rotating vendors and face painting. Admission to the trail on weekends starts at $15.

If you’re looking for a sunflowers in the fall, look no further than Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge. The Fall Flower Festival, opens on Sep. 23. There will be plenty of photo opportunities with the farm’s flowers and an abundance of photo props. Certain weekends of the festival will feature trucks, crafts, a live music festival and more. Tickets for the event go on sale at the beginning of September.