Kids’ Night on Broadway Returns for a Special Summer Program

The wait is almost over for young theater enthusiasts and their families! The highly anticipated event, Kids’ Night on Broadway, is set to make its theatrical return to NYC this August 29th. This will be the event’s first summer schedule since the program’s inception in 1996.

Kids’ Night on Broadway is a program that invites kids ages 18 and under to see participating Broadway shows for free. All kids must be accompanied by an adult, and all adults must pay full price for their tickets.

Keep in mind that the offer will be applied as 50 percent off of each ticket purchased, rather than one full price and one free.

A ticket to the event includes several different Broadway-related activities, including pre-show games, discounts to nearby restaurants, educational programs, parking discounts and more.

Shows and Activities

This year’s program will feature some of the biggest productions on the Broadway stage, beloved by children and grown-ups alike. These shows include:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

The Cottage

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Once Upon a One More Time

Shucked

Six*

Some Like it Hot

Wicked (make sure to catch this legendary show on the stage before it hits movie theaters next year)!

In addition to these magical performances, Kids’ Night on Broadway will be made extra special by the unique in-theater activities offered only during this program.

These activities will feature talkbacks, which will see Broadway players interacting directly with the audience. There will also be sing-alongs, children’s activity books and more.

Even if your kid isn’t a musical fan already, this is the perfect opportunity to introduce them to theater, live music, and the history of New York’s performing arts. After all, it’s experiences such as these that inspire future performers, writers, designers and directors!

It’s important to note that some of the featured shows have more mature themes than others, so it’s always a good idea to plan ahead by researching each individual show before choosing to take your child to any particular one.

Parents should use their own discretion when deciding on a program, as no one can judge your child’s maturity level but you.

“It’s going to be a lively summer in the city as we present Kids’ Night on Broadway this August. We look forward to welcoming kids, teens, and their families to visit one of New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods, the Theatre District, for a fun-filled evening of dining and attending a Broadway show,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. “Since 1996, Kids’ Night on Broadway has welcomed 190,000 kids and families to experience the thrill of live theater, many for the very first time and what we hope will turn into a lifetime love of Broadway.”

Kids’ Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League, presented by The New York Times.

*Due to the show’s performance schedule, Six will take place on Wednesday evening, August 30.

