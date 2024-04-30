Long Island Summer Specialty Camps and Programs

Summer is close, and while we have just wrapped up spring break, the summer season is heading our way. Finding a camp for your child/children is an art form, as you want them to stay active yet also have an incredible experience. It’s all about enjoying the summer, making amazing memories, and having an adventure.

We’ve got you! Check out our curated specialty camps and programs in the arts, STEM, sports, and theatre right in and around Long Island. They are worth checking out!

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

[email protected]

camplevelup.com

Camp Level Up is a 1-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 11th grade who want to improve on their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer. Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs – a premiere private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC), Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming, and the other 50% are immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities, including sports, adventure, arts, and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

Camps ‘R’ Us Summer Stage

SSPJ School, 359 Clinton Avenue, St. James

[email protected]

campsrus.org/camper-programs/summer-stage

Camps ‘R’ Us Summer Stage is a premier summer musical theatre camp, expertly directed by renowned local theatre professionals. It offers a dynamic and immersive learning experience with daily acting, singing, and dance workshops, complemented by masterclasses featuring current Broadway stars. Open to kids in grades 3-8 of all skill levels, the camp provides flexible 2, 4, 6, or 8-week session options. This summer features two major showcases: a cabaret-style revue and a full-scale production of the Wizard of Oz. Participants can choose from a half-day program focusing exclusively on musical theatre or a full-day option that combines theatre arts with traditional camp activities. This unforgettable summer adventure enhances artistic skills in a fun, inclusive environment.

Destination Science

Multiple Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Camp Locations

888-909-2822

destinationscience.org

[email protected]

Destination Science is the fun science day camp for curious kids, with over 15 STEM activities and make-and-take projects weekly, three science stations per day, plus games, challenges, silly songs and all the friendship and fun of camp! Destination Science’s energetic, professional educators make learning fun. Summer STEM learning through science-based activities promotes year-round learning. Choose 1, 2, or all 3 exciting hands-on science camps! At Superhero Physics Fun Camp, kids build a souped-up superhero car and dive into superpower science; at DinoBot Builders & Crazy Chem Lab, kids build a motorized dino-robot and stir up chemistry fun; at Space Base Astronaut Camp, campers build an astro space colony and a solar motorized Mars rover. Enroll today for early bird and multi-week discounts.

Psst…Easing Your Child Back into Home Life After Camp

DNA Learning Center Summer Camps

1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor

[email protected], 516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

The DNA Learning Center is the world’s first science center devoted entirely to genetics education. They offer fun and challenging camps for science enthusiasts entering 6th–12th grades. Guided by experienced instructors, students use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform experiments several grade levels ahead of their peers. In-person summer programs at their facilities in Brooklyn, Sleepy Hollow, and Cold Spring Harbor, New York include hands-on labs that give learners the opportunity to use modern molecular biology techniques and tools. Their science camps are more than just fun activities. They incorporate technology used by real scientists in their experiments, allowing students to develop their understanding of biology and genetics concepts through lab investigations. The next scientific adventure starts at a DNALC camp!

Extreme STEAM Science Kids at Park Shore

450 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills

[email protected]

extremesteamcamp.com

Their summer program is ideal for young science and technology enthusiasts! Tailored for grades 1-5, it immerses children in robotics, engineering, coding, and more at their STEAM Science Center. The thematic 2-week sessions ignite curiosity and nurture essential 21st-century skills. Through hands-on experiments, projects, and scientific field trips, children explore real-world applications and deepen their understanding. Their state-of-the-art facilities, including the three-story STEAM Science Center and Hydroponics Grow Lab on a 15-acre campus, offer a dynamic and supportive learning environment. Beyond the classroom, kids can extend their day with outdoor adventures, creative arts, and athletic activities. Enroll now for Summer 2024, ensuring an enriching and affordable experience that sparks a lifelong love for learning and discovery.

Hofstra Summer Camps

101 Oak St

[email protected]

hofstra.edu/camp

Discover an unforgettable summer experience at Hofstra Summer Camps, where campers create a summer that is completely unique to them and their interests. Located on the beautiful 240-acre Hofstra University campus, these Specialty Camps offer an array of programs designed to inspire creativity, foster friendships, and cultivate new skills. From video game enthusiasts developing their own games to young scientists conducting experiments in state-of-the-art labs, there’s something for every interest and passion. Led by experienced instructors, campers delve into a diverse range of activities, blending the traditional day camp experience with the fun of learning something new within in their specialty seamlessly. Campers can attend one through four sessions, with lunch included and transportation options are available.

Long Island STEAM Group

Nassau County

[email protected]

LiSTEAMGroup.com

516-620-6768

At Long Island STEAM Group, children can enjoy weekly themed half-day STEAM programs that spark their imaginative learning when school is out! Long Island STEAM Group’s Mad Science®, Brixology, and Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ camps offer daily in-class discovery, exploration, and hands-on activities. These unique experiences include phenomenal take-homes and a fun and exciting curriculum you come to expect from a great specialty camp. Children will design, create, build, and assemble a variety of interesting projects every day. Robotic camps also include a robot as a take-home on the last day. Children have so much fun that they’ll forget they are learning! There are so many choices of themes that parents will surely find something that will excite and interest their child.

Planting Fields Summer Camp

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay

516-922-8666

[email protected]

plantingfields.org/happenings/summer-camp-2024

Celebrate a fun-filled summer of STEAM at Planting Fields Summer Camp! Earth Artists, (ages 4 – 7, July 8 – 12), will be encouraged to dive into their imaginations through nature art experiences as they explore the park and participate in natural science activities, classic camp fun, and create their own materials for a culminating performance! Earth Engineers, (ages 8 – 11, July 29 – August 2) will celebrate the natural rhythm of the season with hands-on engineering projects , natural arts, sciences, thought-provoking activities, and engaging games. Both camp sessions provide the unique experience of being fully immersed in the historic and environmental spaces Planting Fields offers, including the Education Center, woodland trails, greenhouses, Olmsted Brothers-designed landscapes, the bird sanctuary, and historic Coe Hall!

TGA Premier Sports Summer Camp

73 De Sibio Place, Inwood

516-202-0763

[email protected]

playtga.com/northernnassaucounty

TGA is the #1 youth sports provider for golf, tennis, and athletics in the country, making it easy and fun for kids ages 5-15 years old to learn and play a new sport. TGA of Northern Nassau County offers a weeklong summer camp where kids can learn the fundamentals of golf, tennis, and pickleball and develop skills in a non-competitive environment while building confidence, having fun, and making friends. Trusted by families and schools nationwide for over 20 years, TGA’s curriculum combines athletic skill development, academic learning, and life lessons to provide an unforgettable camp experience. All equipment is provided. Coaches are experienced, trained, and vetted. Ignite your child’s passion for play!

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

185 Colonial Springs Rd,

Wheatley Heights

631-643-7900

[email protected]

usdan.org

From the moment you enter the 140-acre wooded campus, you realize there’s nothing quite like Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts. This award-winning day camp provides young artists the freedom to joyfully express their creativity in a safe, welcoming environment. Founded in 1968, Natalie Portman and Mariah Carey are among its notable alumni. Offering 1-, 4-, and 8-week programs for K-12, Usdan brings together highly trained professional artists and teachers to collaborate with students in music, dance, theater, creative writing, and visual arts. Each day also includes a live performance and a recreation period with swimming, yoga, and more.

Usdan is committed to making camp affordable and offers assistance with tuition. Bus transportation from NYC and Long Island is included with tuition.