Where to Get Valentine’s Day Candy in NYC

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast! Valentine’s Day is full of love, gratitude and, of course, candy. If you’re looking to get some delicious candy and classic chocolates for your loved one, we’ve got you covered. Split a box of chocolates or a bag of bonbons with the person you love and enjoy the holiday!

Psst… Check out Edge at Hudson Yards’ Sky Skate, New York City’s Highest Skating Rink!

404 E 73rd St, New York, NY 10021

Step back in time when you enter the Sweet Shop! This shop has an amazing assortment of delicacies ranging from candies in jars and artisanal bars to Old Time Favorites and handmade marshmallows covered in chocolate.

Check out their Licorice Lane, which has 40 different types of licorice, and Gummy Town, where they have every type of gummy candy you can think of. Take a stroll through the nostalgic store and make Valentine’s Day special by tasting the shop’s variety of flavors and treats!

2917 Avenue R Brooklyn, NY 11229

Do Valentine’s Day right with JoMart’s assortment of chocolates! They have chocolate bars with all kinds of flavors like Green Tea and S’mores.

Take a look at their hand-dipped chocolates, honeycomb candy, sea salt Caramels and more. Even for the pickiest of chocolate eaters, you’ll find something you enjoy.

Various Locations

Stop by one of Jacques Torres’ locations around NYC and try their famous hot chocolate.

Taste their assortment of bonbons and truffles or stick to what you love with their delicious chocolate chip cookies. They have all kinds of different candies for specific needs like vegan and kosher.

202A Mott St New York, NY 10012

Stick With Me is sure to please your sweet tooth. They have an incredible process with their hand-shelled bonbons, which take up to three full days to make.

They create all sorts of different fillings and their packaging will leave you pleasantly surprised when you walk out carrying a book filled with bonbons.

If you’re looking for more than bonbons, they also have confections and caramels with an array of flavors like butterscotch, toasted pecan, passion mango and more.

58 Seabring St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

If you have a chocolate lover in your life, Raaka is the place to go! They have an amazing assortment of chocolate bars that they make from scratch.

They ferment their cacao in wooden boxes covered with banana leaves for four to seven days to make sure that their chocolate has delicious flavors and aromas.

They have all sorts of interesting flavors to choose from like jasmine mint, hibiscus cinnamon, rose cardamom, matcha swirl and so much more.

Various Locations

With locations in Queens and in the Upper West Side, Sugar Factory’s retail store is every candy lover’s dream. These stores have the favorite candies for everyone on your Valentine’s Day list this year.

Plus, if you’re looking for a deluxe, sweet experience for your family this Valentine’s Day, look into having brunch or dinner in Sugar Factory’s restaurant portion.

75 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10014

Founded in 1923, Li-Lac is a well-established artisan chocolate company for a reason. Their chocolate is top quality. curated with their quality ingredients and cooking techniques.

They have a range of different chocolate treats like their Gourmet Ganache Truffles, Butter Crunch, Cream Patties, Caramel Squares and more. Check out their flavors on the Li-Lac website before you visit!

300 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017

Sugarfina is heaven for any candy lover. They have all kinds of treats like chocolates, champagne candies, gummies and more. For this Valentine’s Day, they have themed candies like Sugar Lips and heart-shaped Peach Bellini treats.

Get a cube of Valentine’s Day candy for your loved ones and show them how much you appreciate them!

60 West 8th St., New York, NY 10011

Make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter by going to See’s Candy! They have all kinds of options with things as simple as chocolate hearts or as intricate as their Scotchmallow Hearts!. Make your loved one’s day by getting them See’s Candy and watch their face light up!

839 Morris Park Ave., Bronx, NY 10462

Take your Valentine’s Day haul to the next level with some treats from the Chocolate Place.

Nothing will compliment your holiday more than artfully crafted chocolate covered strawberries, candy or chocolate caramel apples or chocolate delicacies like truffles and chocolate covered pretzels. Visit their storefront in the Bronx, or order your treats online!