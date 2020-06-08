Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: June 12-14

Online Music Classes and Sing-Alongs

Music is an artistic way to improve your children’s mood and productivity while stuck at home. It’s also a great creative outlet and a way to express themselves. Take a moment to explore these online music classes with your children, learn new skills, and have an awesome time with the family.

Music Classes for Kids:

343 Labs

343 Labs classes are taught in real-time via video conferencing calls by the same great instructors that teach at their New York location. This means classes are fully interactive, you can ask questions just like you would in an in-person class, and you will get feedback from your instructor right there on the spot. All classes are recorded in case you want to go back or if you missed a class.

Amadeus

Amadeus offers virtual private and group lessons in all instruments and voice for both children and adults. If you have a little one that is already showing an interest in music, sign them up for their Virtual Early Childhood classes that consist of singing, rhythmic play, dancing, percussion and introduction to orchestra instruments. These classes are for ages 2-5. You can also sign them up for their Beauty and the Beast Virtual Summer Camp where kids will get instruction with two instruments, acting, singing, dancing, and performance. June 29 – July 17, 9 -12 pm, ages 3-6 & 6-12.

BayRidge School of Music

Music teachers are dedicated to your child’s musical goals and finding a way for them to achieve these goals. BayRidge School expert instructors cover all instruments so that your child’s needs are met. It’s a challenge to engage children age 7 and above and for a whole lesson, but by integrating technology such as GarageBand, and ProTools, BayRidge is providing a cutting-edge lesson experience.

