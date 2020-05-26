Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Books & Apps

J.K. Rowling Is Publishing a New Children’s Book Online The Ickabog – And She Wants You to Illustrate it!

Posted on By
J.K. Rowling
Credit: JKRowling.com

The first thing J.K. Rowling wants you to know about her latest work is that it’s “NOT A HARRY POTTER SPINOFF.” Instead it’s a standalone fairytale called The Ickabog. Rowling started writing The Ickabog over 10 years ago, before filing it away in her attic and concentrating on other projects. The only people to ever hear the story were her children to whom she read it aloud. Now, Rowling has decided the world is finally ready to meet the Ickabog.

Looking for more quarantine reading recommendations? Check out our roundup of The Best Kids Books to Read During the Coronavirus Quarantine!

Where to Read J.K. Rowling’s The Ickabog?

Rowling is publishing the fairytale online for free “so children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times, can read it or have it read to them,” she says. She’ll be posting a new chapter (or two or three) every day until July 10th. The first two chapters are available here. They introduce readers to King Fred the Fearless, a monarch with curly blonde hair (who looks “magnificent in his tight breeches”), and the Ickabog himself, a mysterious monster who lives in the marsh. Rowling says the book is designed to be read aloud but is also suitable for 7- to 9-year-olds to read themselves.

The Ickabog Illustration Competition

J.K. Rowling is inviting kids all over the world to illustrate The Ickabog. Every day when Rowling posts new chapters, she’ll be including ideas for potential illustrations. But, she says, “Nobody should feel constrained by these ideas. I want to see imaginations run wild!” If you’re between the ages of 7-12, your parents can also enter your work in the official Ickabog Illustration Competition. A select few works will be included in the print version of The Ickabog, set to be published in November. Rowling says, “Creativity, inventiveness and effort are the most important things: we aren’t necessarily looking for the most technical skill!” If you’re not eligible to enter the competition, your parents can still post your artwork on Twitter with the hashtag #TheIckabog. (J.K. Rowling may retweet and comment!)

Rowling says The Ickabog is “a story about truth and the abuse of power.” Although she wrote it over ten years ago, she says, “The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country.” She plans to donate all her author royalties from the book to COVID-19 relief funds.

About the Author

Isabelle Bousquette

Isabelle Bousquette

Isabelle Bousquette is a New York-based freelance journalist. She earned a First Class degree from the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she hosted an award-winning radio show. However, her main claim to fame is her viral popcorn poem which was featured on the BBC. Isabelle's writing has been also appeared in Edible Manhattan, Streaming Wars and Restless Magazine. She spends her free time jogging and blogging and inadvertently rhyming.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family May 2020

>