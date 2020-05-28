Family-Friendly Puzzles to Do in Quarantine

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Puzzles are the perfect fit for your stay-at-home family activity, educational engagement, and a boredom buster. Here are some family-friendly and challenging puzzles to keep your quarantine puzzle game strong piece by piece.

Family-Friendly Puzzles

The 3D Statue of Liberty Puzzle for Kids and Adults by Ravensburger lets your family build its own replica of the world-famous landmark of freedom and independence. Parents will love that it features 108 plastic puzzle pieces, including curved and hinged pieces that interlock to create a colorful, 15-inch copy of this famous American landmark. Kids will love that they can proudly display the completed model or build Lady Liberty again and again. $29.99

Llamas on the Farm is a 100 piece jigsaw puzzle by Sunsout and is a “llama” fun. Kids will love that the llamas and butterflies are oh so cute and colorful. Parents will love that it is 100% made in the USA with eco-friendly, soy-based inks on recycled boards. $8.99

This Land Is Your Land United States Map by eeBoo is a perfect trifecta of map, teaching tool, and puzzle. Kids will love the images that help identify products, industries, and famous features of all 50 states. Parents will love that the visual association of recognizable images help children to memorize state locations and bordering neighbors. You can also make it a fun game using the included stickers to mark important places, family, and friends! $18.99

The Unicorn Garden Round Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults and Kids by eeBoo lets your family take on the exciting challenge of a round puzzle. This intricately painted, 500 puzzle piece scene will transport any puzzler into a magical realm. Kids will love the shape and design, and parents will love the extra challenge. $17.99

Collage.com’s photo puzzles are a perfect fit for any day. Kids of all ages will love that you can turn your favorite memories into a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy again and again. Parents will love that photos are printed on premium, glossy photo paper to produce a high-quality image with vibrant colors. Starting at $14.99

The Korner’d Challenge is like a puzzle because there is only one match for each tile on the board grid but it becomes more of a game when players have to match all of their tiles on the board before other players. The Korner’d Challenge puzzle-game comes with a two-sided board and 36 individual, two-sided tiles. Players choose to play the color block grid or the animal pattern. Tiles are divided evenly among the players and the game begins. The first player to match all of their tiles correctly on the board wins. $19.99

Delighted Dogs is an extra-large 300 piece children’s puzzle by Ravensburger. Kids will love the interesting imagery and strategic piece size, and parents will love that these puzzles are a fun way to train recognition, logical thinking, patience, and hand-eye coordination while having fun! $14.99

Dinosaurs 200-Piece Educational Puzzle is anything but your standard puzzle! Aside from its included 200-puzzle pieces, kids will love that it also includes 50 standup dinosaur pieces to assemble and place on the puzzle, a poster, and one 28-page booklet on dinosaurs. $32.99

Say Cheese by SunsOut takes you on a 4th of July holiday on the farm with adorable animals in this 300 piece jigsaw puzzle. Parents will love the educational jigsaw puzzle and kids will love the dogs, cats, and pig on the farm snapping festive photos. $12.99

Heinz Ketchup Puzzle has a limited run available with 100% of all profits in Canada going to Food Banks Canada, while supplies last. To get in on the puzzle trend, Heinz Ketchup has released a puzzle of its own, with 570 pieces, all identical Heinz red. It might just be the world’s slowest puzzle. $24.99