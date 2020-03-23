Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: March 27 – 29

Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend
-
Access the Brooklyn Public Library's Virtual Library
The Brooklyn Public Library has put together an online resource with a virtual library to keep kids and parents engaged while most museums and libraries are closed! BPL announced that they have launched a virtual library that includes many activities and helpful lessons that will keep people busy throughout the day.
Children who enjoyed participating in Story Time at the library can now be a part of the fun virtually! Read and sing along with different librarians all across the boroughs. Virtual Bedtime Storytime will also be offered for some late-night reading! Kids can also spend some time creating art and participating in science activities through online videos! For older kids, BPL is offering activates such as Teen Writing Contests, Cultural Programs, and Virtual Mario Kart!
Check out Brooklyn Public Library Launches Virtual Library to see the rest of their available online resources.
-
Start a New Book
Many of us parents are hunkering down during this pandemic. We are being creative by finding ways to entertain the kids while we take it day by day, spending our time keeping our children’s minds busy and still learning.
Reading stimulates the brain and opens our kids’ to adventure and possibility. Although the coronavirus has changed our world, books will forever be the best escape for all.
The Big Book of Super Powers, written by Susanna Isern, illustrated by Rocio Bonilla
What are your superpowers? Explore 18 stories of kids who turn their everyday know-hows into awesome-ness. In this book, kids can read how characters like Elena, Carlos, Sofia, and more use there “superpowers” like storytelling, math skills, and curiosity which allows them to all be unique and special. Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $18.99
What’s In Your Mind Today?, written by Louise Bladen, illustrated by Angela Perrini
We love this guided, illustrated meditation for kids that offers simple mindfulness practice. Not only do little ones get to sharpen their reading skills, but they’ll learn how to breathe and center themselves in their bodies, find different ways to think about their positive and negative thoughts, and ultimately learn that they have the ability to feel calm and at peace no matter what. Best for early readers in kindergarten and first grade in terms of reading level, the content of the book is beneficial for older kids as well! Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $13.49
Lubna and Pebble, written by Wendy Meddour, illustrated by Daniel Egnéus
Lubna’s best friend is a pebble. Pebble always listens to her stories. Pebble always smiles when she feels scared. But when a lost little boy arrives in the World of Tents, Lubna realizes that he needs Pebble even more than she does. In an unforgettable story that subtly addresses the refugee crisis, a young girl must decide if friendship means giving up the one item that gives her comfort during a time of utter uncertainty. Pre-K to 4th grade, $17.99
For our whole round-up of books, check out Books from Pre-k to Teenagers During Coronavirus Quarantine
-
Learn at Home
2Simple
This is a great resource to set a list of work you would like your child to work on. From the classic subjects like art, math, spelling, and grammar to the cool creative stuff like coding, publishing, and animation, This site has a vast resource of e-books that can be paired with the appropriate activities.
3P Learning
3P Learning provides parents and schools with a package of online learning resources is designed for schools and families, covering mathematics, spelling, literacy, science. Children between ages 5 and 14 can find supportive learning activities, including structured lessons and fun games. You can claim your four weeks of free access to any of their online learning programs.
Accessibyte
Students learn remotely via typing tutors, arcade games, custom flash-cards, and tests. Accessibyte is offering a 45 day trial period during the COVID-19 crisis.
To see our full list of resources, check out Free Resources and Subscriptions for Remote Learning and Home Schooling due to Coronavirus
-
Download an Educational App
Rocket Math
Ages 6-14
Many kids struggle to learn their basic math facts; Rocket Math helps kids become automatic with these key concepts. This is a useful app for working on addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division facts. Kids enjoy the spaceship world and interactive design that helps make the process of learning and practicing math facts loads of fun!
Splash Math
Ages 4-14
Some kids just need a little extra practice with math concepts that are presented in school. This app covers so many key math concepts that kids often struggle with, including but not limited to, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, place value, time, money, geometry, algebra, and so many more!
Dr. Seuss Treasury
Ages 3+
Dr. Seuss books have wonderful rhyming patterns that help build early language and reading skills. This app contains digital versions of Dr. Seuss books, broken down into the following categories: Bright and Early Books, Beginner Books, Big Books, and Short Stories. Vocabulary and decoding skills are further reinforced by allowing kids to tap on certain words to hear how they are properly pronounced.
Take a look at our full list of reading and math apps here!
-
Stay Active with Yoga at Home
Bee You Kids offers free yoga classes for kids that you can do at home! New videos are put out each week so kids of all ages can practice new techniques and skills that will help you master the art of yoga! Through Zoom, kids can join in on the fun and really stretch out and relax while being stuck inside!