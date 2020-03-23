Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: March 27 – 29

Start a New Book

Many of us parents are hunkering down during this pandemic. We are being creative by finding ways to entertain the kids while we take it day by day, spending our time keeping our children’s minds busy and still learning.

Reading stimulates the brain and opens our kids’ to adventure and possibility. Although the coronavirus has changed our world, books will forever be the best escape for all.

The Big Book of Super Powers, written by Susanna Isern, illustrated by Rocio Bonilla

What are your superpowers? Explore 18 stories of kids who turn their everyday know-hows into awesome-ness. In this book, kids can read how characters like Elena, Carlos, Sofia, and more use there “superpowers” like storytelling, math skills, and curiosity which allows them to all be unique and special. Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $18.99

What’s In Your Mind Today?, written by Louise Bladen, illustrated by Angela Perrini

We love this guided, illustrated meditation for kids that offers simple mindfulness practice. Not only do little ones get to sharpen their reading skills, but they’ll learn how to breathe and center themselves in their bodies, find different ways to think about their positive and negative thoughts, and ultimately learn that they have the ability to feel calm and at peace no matter what. Best for early readers in kindergarten and first grade in terms of reading level, the content of the book is beneficial for older kids as well! Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $13.49

Lubna and Pebble, written by Wendy Meddour, illustrated by Daniel Egnéus

Lubna’s best friend is a pebble. Pebble always listens to her stories. Pebble always smiles when she feels scared. But when a lost little boy arrives in the World of Tents, Lubna realizes that he needs Pebble even more than she does. In an unforgettable story that subtly addresses the refugee crisis, a young girl must decide if friendship means giving up the one item that gives her comfort during a time of utter uncertainty. Pre-K to 4th grade, $17.99

For our whole round-up of books, check out Books from Pre-k to Teenagers During Coronavirus Quarantine