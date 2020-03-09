The Best Educational Apps for Kids in Reading and Math

Reading Apps

Ages 3 to 7

This colorful, engaging app helps kids develop their phonics, spelling, and sight word recognition skills through a series of games. With one game, kids use gold letters to form words; in another, they practice writing on a stone wall; and in a third game, they collect special gems to improve sight word recognition skills. Orton Gillingham concepts such as decoding words with blends, consonant digraphs, and vowel patterns are integrated into the app.

Ages 0-5

This app is a great once for reinforcing phonemic awareness and early reading skills. It includes interactive movies that integrate word patterns and 15 mini books that give kids practice reading. Children love the colorful games, songs, and pictures that are contained throughout the app.

Ages 3+

Dr. Seuss books have wonderful rhyming patterns that help build early language and reading skills. This app contains digital versions of Dr. Seuss books, broken down into the following categories: Bright and Early Books, Beginner Books, Big Books, and Short Stories. Vocabulary and decoding skills are further reinforced by allowing kids to tap on certain words to hear how they are properly pronounced.

(grades 3-12)

For all animal lovers, Chicktionary is a fun way to practice reading and spelling skills‎. Players are given seven letters that they must use to create different words. They earn points based on the length of their words and can play the games either timed or untimed.

Ages 4+

Epic contains one of the largest digital book libraries for kids! It offers over 35,000 books for children to choose from, including picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, audio books, and more. ‎Kids can even read books in Chinese or Spanish!

0-5

For preschoolers and kindergarten students, Reading Egg serves as a great way to build pre-reading skills. Kids develop phonemic awareness and early literacy skills through a series of fun games, videos, and guided lessons.

Math Apps