Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 6 – 8

Fishkill Farms, Frozen on Broadway & Swim Time at Van Cortlandt Park
Trolls the Experience
Kids can step inside the colorful world of Trolls in this interactive exhibit in New York City. Pick out your favorite Troll hairdo, then head out on a scavenger hunt to get ready for Poppy’s Best Day Ever party. On the way, you can get the party going as a Musical Mix Master, step inside the confetti Caterbus, climb around Critter Creek and don 3D Glitter Goggles to let loose at the big event. Weekday General Admission $24, Weekend General Admission $29, All-day, Daily, through Nov. 3. Trolls The Experience, 218 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019, trollstheexperience.com
Frozen on Broadway
You’re invited to discover that love is a force of nature…at Disney’s new musical, Frozen. For the first time, Frozen comes to life on Broadway, re-imagined for the stage in a new production by an award-winning team. This is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don’t know how to find it. The show’s expanded score features twice as many songs as the original film, all written by the husband-and-wife composing team of Kirsten Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Sept. 1 – Jan. 1, 1970, all day. Special $115.50 for selected performances. St. James Theatre 246 W. 44th Street, frozenthemusical.com
Smorgasburg
Enjoy food from 100 local and regional food vendors at Smorgasburg! Grab a late breakfast, lunch, or early dinner at Smorgasburg, with a diverse selection of food. Choose from lobster rolls, super cheesy mozzarella sticks (perfect for Instagramming your cheese pull apart!), pizza cupcakes, dumplings, souffle pancakes, and so much more. Experience a variety of cultures, taste delicious food, expand your taste palette, and spend the day as a family. As the largest open-air food market in the United States, Smorgasburg will surely fulfill and surpass all of your food cravings. April 7-October 27, Sundays at Prospect Park. Free entrance, food costs vary. 11 am-6 pm. For all the ins and outs of Smorgasburg, visit our post!
Apple Dave's Orchard
Opening labor day weekend, start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchard and take home a variety of apples like Macintosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples. You can also visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers, and seasonal items. Opens Saturday, August 31. Open 9 – 5 pm, daily. For other apple picking farms near NYC, check out our ultimate guide.
Rhyme Time by the Hudson
Spark your little one’s curiosity and imagination during this interactive program of nursery rhymes, songs, parachute play and storytelling. Pay-what-you-wish admission. Sept. 6, 20, 27, Oct. 4; 9:30 am. boscobel.org
Fishkill Farms
Pick-your-own season kicks off in early June with the farm’s certified organic strawberries. As the season rolls on, you can also pick sweet and sour cherries, organic raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, peaches and nectarines. Check website for availability. Admission: $5 adults, $5 children 12+. Picked fruit costs an additional fee. June 8 – Oct. 31, 9 am, fishkillfarms.com
Family Art Project: Herds, Schools and Bevys
Celebrate collaboration, community and power in numbers as we explore the many ways animals exist and work together in herds, schools, flocks, bevys and more. Create animal puppets, then join your Family Art Project neighbors for some group storytelling to help your puppets find their packs. Free with admission to the grounds. Sept. 7 – 8, 10 am. wavehill.org
Swim Time at Van Cortlandt Park
Cool down this summer with a dip in the pool! Spend this summer learning how to swim and meet new friends. Splash around in the shallow end to give their swimming lessons a go. Free broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen is available; bring a lock to keep your valuables safe and secure while enjoying your pool time. Free, 11 am – 7 pm (pool closed for cleaning from 3 – 4 pm), Daily, through Sept. 8.Van Cortlandt Park, West 242nd Street and Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471, nycgovparks.org