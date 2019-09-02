Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 6 – 8

Frozen on Broadway

You’re invited to discover that love is a force of nature…at Disney’s new musical, Frozen. For the first time, Frozen comes to life on Broadway, re-imagined for the stage in a new production by an award-winning team. This is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don’t know how to find it. The show’s expanded score features twice as many songs as the original film, all written by the husband-and-wife composing team of Kirsten Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Sept. 1 – Jan. 1, 1970, all day. Special $115.50 for selected performances. St. James Theatre 246 W. 44th Street, frozenthemusical.com