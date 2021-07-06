Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 9-11

There is plenty of fun to be had both in and out of the city during this awesome weekend! New York kids will be thrilled to visit the American Museum of Natural History, check out the newly reopened Serendipity3 restaurant, or take a trip to Governor’s Island that will be fun for everyone!

Catch a ride on the ferry and explore what Governors Island has to offer! With over 100 programs being put on every season, you and your family can spend the day walking through different exhibits or look through the tables at the weekend markets. If you are looking for recreational activities, there are tons of activities to choose from for all ages. There are a number of playground that are perfect for little ones, or you can rent a bike and go explore the island!

Concerts are one activity that many people missed going to over the last year, and now many organizations are putting on summer concert series for your family to enjoy! There are concerts scheduled this year for everyone who has a love for music and wants to make new memories with their family. Whether you are in the mood to relax while listening to some smooth jazz, or you just want to dance the night away, these summer concerts are the perfect activity to pack your weekend schedule with!

Whether you love sweets, salt or anything in between, Smorgasburg has it all and more! New York Times has named this food market as “The Woodstock of Eating” for its outrageous amount of small business food vendors. This famous market has locations in Williamsburg and Prospect Park and each of them will be having 35 or more vendors out that are ready to serve you some amazing food. Make sure you come to this market with an empty stomach because you won’t able to resist all of the amazing creations that will be sold here!

If you would like to get away New York city for the day, there are other great cities close by that you and your family can visit! Planning a summer day trip is a great way to learn about a new place, try new food and activities and a great excuse to spend more time with your family. There are many cities that are less than a two and a half hour drive from the city that have so much to offer, so sit down with the family and plan out where you would like to visit!

At the American Museum of Natural History, there are rooms and exhibits that will spark your imagination and teach you new and exciting things about the world! Explore the newly refurbished Mignone Halls of Gems and Mineral where you can look at 5,000 specimens that have been found in 98 countries. Kids will also love the interactive Nature of Color exhibit where you will learn the meaning of color and how it plays a role in our everyday lives.

If you are looking for a new place to eat great food then Serendipity3 is the place to go! This restaurant is know for their amazing dessert, such as their world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, that are said to make adults feel like a child again. Serendipity3 also has a few Guinness World Record food items that are out of this world. Artists and actors have come to this restaurant for inspiration and now your family can join in on the magic!

Pack the towels and sunscreen and head over to one of the many lakes around NYC that are perfect for swimming. Going to a lake is a different experience than a beach or pool because you and your family will be able to take in all of the amazing views while lounging. Many lakes also allow for other activities aside from swimming. Families can enjoy hiking, boating, fishing, grilling out with the family, and other fun activities! If you haven’t had a chance to take a trip to the lake, this weekend is the perfect time to try!